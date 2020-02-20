 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance?

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
working at a desk, aerial view

According to new report by @TakePayments, Recruitment and HR professionals have the worst work-life balance

 A new report, which surveyed 1,000 small business owners and sole traders across the country has been carried out by financial experts, Takepayments Limited, unveiling a snapshot of the small business landscape in the UK. It uncovers key challenges for small businesses in 2020, including the work-life balance of those in different cities and industries.

Below you can find a list of the top cities & industries that struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The data took in factors such as;

  • how they felt about their work-life balance
  • If they do more than 48 hours in a working week (over the legal limit)
  • If they take two days rest each week
  • If they looked after their staff/colleague’s wellbeing

Cities with the WORST work-life balance

Position

City

% of people who struggle to maintain a work-life balance

1.

Aberystwyth

40%

2.

Liverpool

38%

3.

Coventry

30%

4.

Bristol

20%

5.

Birmingham

17%

Just under half of the people who have a business in Aberystwyth have declared that they struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. 40% of people here also did not take their two-day rest periods in a working week.

In Liverpool, It was found that 32% of people who own a business worked more than a 48-hour working week, which is OVER the legal limit for your health and wellbeing, according to the citizen’s advice.

In Coventry, a staggering 70% of business owners are putting their colleagues' health first and making sure their checking in with their health and wellbeing. However, 30% struggle to maintain their own work-life balance.

It was also found that 1 in 6 do not take any rest days in the UK when running their own business and almost half (46%) are struggling to forward plan for their business because of the current political landscape.

Industries with the WORST work-life balance

Position

Industry

1.        

Recruitment & HR

2.        

Public Services & Administration

3.        

Social Care

4.        

Teaching and Education

5.        

Transport and logistics

6.        

Publishing & Journalism

7.        

Retail 

 

Business Owners in Recruitment & HR are amongst the worst for their work-life balance with half of those surveyed saying they do not feel they had a good work-life balance from their work and personal life. Over a quarter (34%) said that they are not having at least two days off in the week for a rest period.

Second to recruitment & HR was public services & administration with 15% of business owners struggling to maintain their work-life balance. However, over half (54%) say that they are making sure to support and look after their colleagues and staff’s mental health.

Advertisement

OFSTED â€˜Goodâ€™ rating for Access Training once again
Sector News
@accesstraining is pleased to announce that it has, for a third consec
Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has

Nearly half (48%) who run a business within transport and logistics are finding they claim back some of their work-life balance by sticking to a 48 hour week, managing health with time limits on their day.                                                       

For those in publishing and journalism, 40% have claimed they do not have at least two days of rest (non-working) per week, adding potential pressure to burning out after some time. Over a third (30%) do say they stick to a 48-hour working week or less, however, to maintain some balance.

For those owning a business in retail, 28% are struggling to take at least two rest days in the week, helping to support their staff and run the business.

You may also be interested in these articles:

OFSTED ‘Good’ rating for Access Training once again
Sector News
@accesstraining is pleased to announce that it has, for a third consec
Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work
Sector News
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work say the Careers &
Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy and Cardiff blues - working together to keep talent local
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy @CAVC_Sport @CAVC is enteri
23 London charities share multi-million-pound investment pot
Sector News
23 London charities fighting inequality are in line for a £5m funding
Developing Employability Skills
Sector News
Our level 2 Business & level 2 ICT students had a session put on f
Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’
Fika captures the University of Birmingham's MST4Life programme
Sector News
Emotional fitness app Fika has captured a mental skills training progr
UK universities global appeal clear from UCAS' most detailed international analysis ever
Sector News
International students are nearly twice as likely to apply to at least
Which UK Universities Employ The Highest Number of Mental Health First Aiders?
Sector News
Going to university can be a challenging time for any student. The pre
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC - updated event, Full-Time Open Days 8 minutes ago
Patricia Tothova
Patricia Tothova has published a new article: Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance? 9 minutes ago
SERC
SERC added a new event 12 minutes ago

Full-Time Open Days

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is getting set to welcome hundreds of prospective students and their parents to their annual Full-Time Open...

  • Wednesday, 04 March 2020 02:00 PM
  • SERC Lisburn, Castle St, Lisburn BT27 4SU

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page