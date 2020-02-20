 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

OFSTED ‘Good’ rating for Access Training once again

Details
Hits: 71
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Access Training
@accesstraining is pleased to announce that it has, for a third consecutive period, secured a ‘Good’ rating from OFSTED following a full inspection in January 2020. 

OFSTED’s full report, available here, particularly recognises Access’ performance in the following areas:

  • Development of a well-contextualised personal development programme including on topics that help keep learners safe, such as bullying and knife crime.
  • Addressing local skills gaps in areas such as health & social care and construction. 
  • Tackling social disadvantage by reaching vulnerable young people through full-time programmes. 
  • Developing effective links with employers with very clear communication channels. 
  • Developing ambitious learning programmes that contain relevant practical aspects which apprentices can apply to their future work goals; whether that be healthcare apprentices confidently caring for patients on hospital bays or animal care students learning how to prevent the spread of disease when caring for animals. 
  • Access’ diagnostic assessment rapidly identifies learning difficulties in order to accelerate special educational needs support. This means learners with autism spectrum disorder receive useful additional support travelling to and from Access, and during breaks. Learners suffering from anxiety receive support that helps them better attend and remain in class.
  • High achievement rates with most learners and apprentices remaining in their jobs, and some gaining immediate promotion. 

Corrina Hembury, Managing Director of Access, comments,

“It’s the third consecutive occasion upon which OFSTED has rated us as ‘Good’. It follows an Excellence rating from the DfE’s FE Choices Employer Satisfaction survey which placed us in the top 5% of apprenticeship providers across England for client satisfaction.

We have nearly 600 apprenticeships on programme at the moment, and look forward to helping this cohort realise their work ambitions over the coming year.”

Listen to a video about Access' OFSTED rating posted by Managing Director Corrina Hembury.

Advertisement

Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance?
Sector News
According to new report by @TakePayments, Recruitment and HR professio
Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance?
Sector News
According to new report by @TakePayments, Recruitment and HR professio
Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work
Sector News
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work say the Careers &
Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy and Cardiff blues - working together to keep talent local
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy @CAVC_Sport @CAVC is enteri
23 London charities share multi-million-pound investment pot
Sector News
23 London charities fighting inequality are in line for a £5m funding
Developing Employability Skills
Sector News
Our level 2 Business & level 2 ICT students had a session put on f
Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’
Fika captures the University of Birmingham's MST4Life programme
Sector News
Emotional fitness app Fika has captured a mental skills training progr
UK universities global appeal clear from UCAS' most detailed international analysis ever
Sector News
International students are nearly twice as likely to apply to at least
Which UK Universities Employ The Highest Number of Mental Health First Aiders?
Sector News
Going to university can be a challenging time for any student. The pre
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC - updated event, Full-Time Open Days 8 minutes ago
Patricia Tothova
Patricia Tothova has published a new article: Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance? 9 minutes ago
SERC
SERC added a new event 12 minutes ago

Full-Time Open Days

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is getting set to welcome hundreds of prospective students and their parents to their annual Full-Time Open...

  • Wednesday, 04 March 2020 02:00 PM
  • SERC Lisburn, Castle St, Lisburn BT27 4SU

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page