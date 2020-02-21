 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lifetime Training Launches Chef Academy

Details
Hits: 38
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lifetime Training Launches Chef Academy
@Lifetime_UK has launched a new Chef Academy initiative to further enhance the skills and knowledge of chef apprentices. The Lifetime Chef Academy consists of a range of masterclasses and enrichment days to develop technical skills in a supportive environment.

Lifetime is the largest hospitality apprenticeship training provider in the UK and created the academy to meet growing demand for masterclass-style learning. It was developed in partnership with industry-leading chefs including celebrity chef Joe Hurd. The Chef Academy provides hands-on learning experience to further enhance the Commis Chef Level 2 and Production Chef Level 2 apprenticeship delivery.

The Chef Academy was launched at a conference on 30th January, which brought together key Hospitality employers at Becketts Farm training kitchen near Birmingham. Attendees met the chefs behind the course and were treated to a range of freshly made desserts which feature on the masterclass menu cards.

Speaking about the Chef Academy, celebrity chef Joe Hurd said: “The aim was to create a contemporary, dynamic programme which is responsive to the sector and the students themselves.

“We’ve designed a programme that’s attractive to a new generation of chefs, one which promotes the relationship between chef and supplier. Chef Academy apprentices will gain a theoretical understanding of areas they never had before and an experience that shines above anything else in the industry.

“Most of all they will come out of it with a respect for the ingredients, for the skills they’ve learnt, and a sense of enthusiasm for the role. This inspiration and encouragement gained from the programme is invaluable at such an early stage in their career.”

Masterclass sessions are incorporated throughout the apprentice’s learning journey, focusing on developing technical skills needed in specific modules on the programme. Masterclasses are delivered in closed or open cohorts of 8 to 12 apprentices at training kitchens across the country.

Enrichment days take the form of market and farm visits. Market days will guide learners through a wholesale food market to develop skills in speaking with vendors and learning about wholesale purchasing. Farm days develop an understanding of modern and organic farming practices.

The Chef Academy is an optional addition to normal one-to-one programme delivery. Programmes which include Chef Academy delivery will still be within the apprenticeship funding bands.

The Chef Academy makes up one of three expert training academies as part of Lifetime Training’s Centre of Excellence, which also includes Lifetime’s Leadership Academy and Hospitality Academy. The focus is on providing expert development for apprentices across hospitality, from Commis Chef to Hospitality Manager. 

Advertisement

A royal boost to @BIEAeducation #STEM Challenge on Plastic Pollution
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) welcomed a roya
Hawick STEM Hub opens its doors
Sector News
The newly launched #STEM Hub @BordersSTEM based at the @BordersCollege
Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics
Sector News
Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has pr

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

A royal boost to @BIEAeducation #STEM Challenge on Plastic Pollution
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) welcomed a roya
Early years apps approved to help families kick start learning at home
Sector News
Families encouraged to support children’s literacy and language skil
Hawick STEM Hub opens its doors
Sector News
The newly launched #STEM Hub @BordersSTEM based at the @BordersCollege
Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics
Sector News
Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has pr
Durham University launches major scholarships initiative for low-income students as part of a record alumni donation
Sector News
@Durham_Uni have announced today that they have received a transformat
DfE approve ‘Early years apps’ to help kick start learning at home
Sector News
@KaligoApps_EN approved by @EducationGovUK as ‘Early years app’ to
Coleg Cambria Llysfasi and Aberystwyth University showcase new precision farming technology in Wales
Sector News
Precision Livestock Project welcomes farmers and further education stu
Cranfield University collects highest UK honour for its 'flying classroom'
Sector News
@CranfieldUni visited Buckingham Palace today (Thursday) to receive it
Charity founder recognised for his work with homeless community
Sector News
In 2019, a report from Shelter estimated that around 280,000 people in
Mya-Rose Craig becomes youngest Briton to be awarded honorary degree
Sector News
Mya-Rose Craig, from Compton Martin near Bristol, was honoured by the
Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships
Sector News
Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your care
Free Coronavirus course launched by Imperial College London and Coursera
Sector News
@imperialcollege has launched a free online course on @coursera explai

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page