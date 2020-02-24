The employability professional - the adviser at the heart of delivering successful outcomes for clients

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

As part of its development of the Future Market Strategy for commissioned employment programmes, we are excited to announce that the DWP will be working together with the Institute of Employability Professionals to explore a number of themes relating to the role of the adviser.

The IEP, as the membership body for the employability profession, is uniquely placed to contribute on a range of issues that impact on the workforce whether they are in the public, private or not-for profit sector.

Some of the areas being considered include - what makes an effective adviser, career pathways, recruitment and retention of advisers, collaboration and customer service.

The IEP wants to engage a wide range of its members in this joint programme of work and will be coming out in March with a call for expressions of interest and more detail about specific work streams.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/21/helping-families-to-support-le Sector News @mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G Sector News The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to Englandâ€™s regions, tow