£500k MEIF investment to support improvements to employment in education sector

The Supply Register will reinforce service reach throughout the West and East Midlands, the North West and Yorkshire and expand into new key areas following MEIF funding.

The Supply Register which is based in Stoke-on-Trent has secured a significant investment, including £500,000 from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) Equity Finance Fund, managed by venture capital firm Midven.

Established in 2016 by Baljinder Kuller, The Supply Register provides schools with direct access to supply cover from educational professionals and agencies, offering cost-effective cover. This online recruitment interface enables schools to build their own talent banks, pay successful candidates a higher market rate and reduce recruitment costs by up to 25%.

This co-investment from existing investors and the MEIF will allow The Supply Register to reinforce the servicing of schools within its present catchment areas and transform the way supply recruitment is approached in new regions, such as the East and South of England.

To do this, the firm will hire additional staff to work closely with a growing number of partnership locations and also add to its central team based in Stoke-on-Trent.

Kuller has 15-year track record of resourcing roles and partnership development for local authorities, private sector agencies and initial teacher training providers.

Baljinder Kuller, Founder of The Supply Register, said: “Through our ‘bank first’ approach, The Supply Register helps education providers reduce disruption while tackling budgetary constraints and skill shortages. It does so by providing recruitment solutions and bridging them towards appropriate talent pools.

“We are proud to have partnered with Midven and the MEIF as the Midlands has always been home to some of the world’s most innovative businesses and dynamic entrepreneurs. Opportunities like this for founders like me are a clear indicator that the Midlands is being put at the heart of plans to level up parts of the country.

“The commitment towards the Midlands economy dovetails with our own vision to help schools drive better value when procuring supply cover while ensuring educators are remunerated appropriately for their efforts in the classroom.

Giovanni Finocchio, Investment Director of Midven said: “The Supply Register was identified as an investable proposition by Midven when founder, Baljinder Kuller attended an investment readiness workshop.

“We believe with The Supply Register’s industry knowledge teamed with its clever use of technology will revolutionise the way schools, teachers and agencies remain connected. We are excited to see this gap being filled. It is also very encouraging to see that Stoke-on-Trent is home to such emerging and innovative industry disruptors like The Supply Register.”

Grant Peggie, Director at the British Business Bank said: “The MEIF is committed to supporting the growth of innovative businesses like The Supply Register. With this investment we are helping to create additional skilled jobs in the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire area and helping to boost the wider Midlands’ economy.”

Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire LEP chairman Alun Rogers said: “The Supply Register is providing a valuable service to schools across the Midlands and beyond. This is a successful company operating to national clients and we’re keen for other businesses to find out more about how they can benefit from this funding.

“We’re pleased it is being supported by the Midlands Investment Fund, meaning one of our businesses can grow its operations and make a difference to schools and educational attainment.”

The Midlands Engine Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.