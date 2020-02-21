Helping families to support learning at home

Today, Friday 21 February, we have announced seven early education mobile and tablet apps that have received approval from an expert panel to improve the home learning environment.

The new apps will help parents to kick start their child’s learning at home with early support for reading, writing and speaking.



The newly approved apps cover activities ranging from interactive story books, handwriting exercises using Artificial Intelligence helping with their early pen and paper skills, and educational video games.

The apps make up a small part of the Hungry Little Minds campaign which helps parents with simple, fun activities that they can do with their child off screen, in their day to day interactions to help their early learning skills.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: