Helping families to support learning at home

Today, Friday 21 February, we have announced seven early education mobile and tablet apps that have received approval from an expert panel to improve the home learning environment.
The new apps will help parents to kick start their child’s learning at home with early support for reading, writing and speaking.
The newly approved apps cover activities ranging from interactive story books, handwriting exercises using Artificial Intelligence helping with their early pen and paper skills, and educational video games.
The apps make up a small part of the Hungry Little Minds campaign which helps parents with simple, fun activities that they can do with their child off screen, in their day to day interactions to help their early learning skills.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
The first few years of a child’s life are crucial in equipping them with the skills needed for the classroom, and we are working with families to make it easier to weave early learning into daily activities.
We know that the majority of families are using technology in fun and visual ways to support their child’s early education, but it can be difficult for busy parents to work out what content is best.
This list of expert-approved apps helps them make confident decisions that benefit their child’s language and literacy skills.
