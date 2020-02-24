 
Access Training launches new online apprenticeship resource

Employers and #apprentices alike will benefit from a new online resource designed to support #apprenticeships across the East Midlands.

The website, delivered by independent apprenticeship provider @AccessTraining, offers the following:

  • Frequently asked questions about apprenticeships for the benefit of Employers, Learners and Parents
  • Regular news and views from Access’ team of thought leaders
  • Advice on Learner support and benefits
  • Case studies of Employers who have taken advantage of apprenticeships for staff recruitment, retention and training
  • Case studies of Learners whose apprenticeships have acted as a springboard to career advancement
  • Advice on changing legislation such as the introduction of the Apprenticeship Service for small businesses and changes to the Apprenticeship Minimum Wage

Corrina Hembury, Managing Director of Access Training, comments on the launch of the new site:

“We’ve always known that having a team of individuals who have worked in apprenticeships for so many years has allowed us to develop a wealth of intelligence in this area. Now we want to translate this knowledge into engaging online content.

"Whether it be dispelling myths about apprenticeships or our animal care experts offering advice on looking after animals in winter, we’re really looking forward to showcasing this human knowledge bank in our online environment. What better way to get ambitious employers and learners to recognise the power of apprenticeships!”

