 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LGBTI TEACHERS CONTINUING TO FACE PREJUDICE AND ABUSE IN THE WORKPLACE

Details
Hits: 70
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Chris Keates, Acting General Secretary of the NASUWT

More than four in ten teachers have personally experienced homophobia, biphobia or transphobia at work in the last year, the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union has found. 

While there is evidence some positive steps are being made in ensuring schools are inclusive and supportive for LGBTI staff and pupils, a real-time electronic poll of teachers attending the Union’s LGBTI Teachers’ Consultation Conference, which took place on Saturday in Birmingham, found that many schools and colleges are still failing to tackle homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

The poll found that:

  • More than four in ten (41%) teachers said they have personally experienced homophobia, biphobia or transphobia at work in the last year;
  • Four in ten said they had witnessed homophobic, biphobic or transphobic incidents against other colleagues at work. 17% said they had witnessed such incidents on many occasions;
  • Less than half (48%) of teachers said they feel safe or comfortable to be out in their workplace to all staff, pupils and parents. More than one in ten (13%) do not feel safe to be out at all to anyone in their school or college;
  • While over three-quarters (77%) said they would feel confident about reporting homophobia, biphobia or transphobia to their employer, one in ten still said they would not have confidence to report such abuse;
  • Nearly a quarter (23%) said it would be left solely to LGBTI staff to challenge homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in their school or college. 44% said senior leaders and staff would take responsibility for challenging this type of abuse;
  • 42% said that having a zero tolerance policy on homophobic, biphobic and transphobic abuse was the most important step schools and colleges should take to make sure they are inclusive for LGBTI staff and pupils. 29% said having an LGBT+ inclusive curriculum was the most important step for schools and colleges to take.

Chris Keates, Acting General Secretary of the NASUWT, said:

“While it was heartening to hear some of the examples of good practice and positive experiences shared at the conference by LGBTI teachers, it is worrying that discriminatory and prejudiced behaviours remain so commonplace in our schools.

“While being out at school or college is a personal choice, teachers should not feel uncomfortable or unsafe to be themselves in the workplace and no teacher should be facing abuse or hostility because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Schools should be safe environments where staff and students of all sexual and gender identities feel included and respected. Where LGBTI equality is not mainstreamed into the work of a school this is unlikely be to the case.

“We need greater support for schools in taking forward this work and action where schools do not promote a culture of inclusiveness.”

 

ENDS

 

 

Lena Davies

Press & Media Officer

NASUWT

0121 457 6250/07867 392746

 





This e-mail may contain confidential and/or privileged information. It is for the exclusive use of the intended recipient(s). If you are not the intended recipient(s), you must not use, distribute, copy or take any action in reliance on it, since to do so is strictly prohibited and may be unlawful. If you have received this e-mail in error, please return it to the sender immediately and delete it from your system.



Advertisement

NEU teacher pay survey shows that 63% have considered leaving profession due to pay concerns
Sector News
The latest National Education Union @NEUnion survey on teacher pay and
Female entrepreneur tackles local digital skill gaps by offering training in community spaces
Sector News
Francene Mullings, founder of Digitalise promises to help bridge digit
Helping families to support learning at home
Sector News
Today, Friday 21 February, we have announced seven early education mo

You may also be interested in these articles:

The employability professional - the adviser at the heart of delivering successful outcomes for clients
Sector News
As part of its development of the Future Market Strategy for commissio
NEU teacher pay survey shows that 63% have considered leaving profession due to pay concerns
Sector News
The latest National Education Union @NEUnion survey on teacher pay and
Female entrepreneur tackles local digital skill gaps by offering training in community spaces
Sector News
Francene Mullings, founder of Digitalise promises to help bridge digit
Helping families to support learning at home
Sector News
Today, Friday 21 February, we have announced seven early education mo
NWRC enrols first female Carpentry and Joinery student at Greystone
Sector News
@mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G
Coleg Cambria to showcase apprenticeships and courses at open events
Sector News
@colegcambria is holding a series of events to find out more about the
Lord Mayor of London looks to build business ties with North East
Sector News
@citylordmayor will this week [20-21 February 2020] visit Durham and N
Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships
Sector News
#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f
Half of new jobs in England in the last decade were in London
Sector News
The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to Englandâ€™s regions, tow
Nazarbayev Uni promotes importance of multilingualism through intensive summer language course
Sector News
@NUedukz Nazarbayev University promotes importance of being multi-ling
Education and skills charity named one of the Best Notâ€“Forâ€“Profit Organisations to Work For
Sector News
#BestCompanies2020 - @NCFE named one of @TheSundayTimes 100 Best Notâ€
Ethics and user research in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
Lydia is a junior user researcher in the Apprenticeship Service lookin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page