 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Good management and leadership skills are vital for the success of both employers and employees

Details
Hits: 489
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Level Up Your Job Prospects With Management Skills @CMI_Managers 

New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has shown that graduates entering the employment market will materially boost their chances of employment and earning potential by gaining qualifications in management and leadership.

CMI’s previous 21st Century Leaders Report found that employers want new recruits to be work-ready with professional management skills and behaviours. This report explores the interplay between employers, higher education institutions, students and other learners, and the role of professional bodies in championing learners’ professional development to the highest possible standards. These will also strengthen graduates and prospective students, who need resilience and transferable team and self-management skills to tackle a changing world of work.

In a Graduate Outcomes Survey of students recently graduated from CMI-accredited courses, CMI has found that 87% of survey respondents were economically active six months after graduation. 94% of graduates who were economically active at the time of the survey were employed in a professional role.

The majority of respondents felt that CMI-accredited degrees gave them a competitive edge in the job application process, skills to be productive in their new jobs, and good career prospects.

Steve Heappey, Director of Partnership Engagement, said:

“It is brilliant to see that graduates of CMI-accredited courses are getting the most out of their education. We know that good management and leadership skills are vital for the success of both employers and employees, and CMI is proud to be helping students and graduates advance their careers and feel ready to enter the ever-evolving world of work.”

Analysis of DHLE (Destinations of Leavers from Higher Education) data has already demonstrated that CMI-accredited degrees boost employability by 10% compared to non-accredited degrees. Additionally, the vast majority of graduates agreed that they were gaining valuable management and leadership skills from their CMI-accredited degree.

Corey Kemp, Project Management Officer, Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership, Bournemouth University:

“CMI helped me to think outside of the academic environment, where there is an emphasis on ‘knowing your stuff’. A wealth of management material and CPD resources indicated that you need to have a working skillset to adapt to the working environment. This is the value of being a CMI member: you become a well-rounded professional, not just an academic.”

Danielle Keeling ACMI, Personal Tax Assistant, EY:

“I truly believe that my decision to study a CMI accredited degree was instrumental in helping me to secure my first role... I was looking for a course that would offer me something that would help me stand out to employers - and that is exactly what I found.”

Advertisement

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The â€˜Kerovkaâ€™ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery

Dr Katerina Sidiropoulou, Course Leader BSc(Hons) Business Management, ARU Cambridge:

“As a Course Leader I want to ensure that all my students will start their professional career on a level playing field. Studying a CMI-accredited recognised business course not only boosts graduates’ confidence by enabling them to aim higher but also embraces their aspirations and encourages them to unfold the potential of their talents and abilities to the fullest in such a competitive job market.”

Methodology: The Graduate Outcomes Survey explored graduate outcomes with recent graduates from CMI-accredited degrees, and was conducted between 5th August and 9th September 2019. CMI members who graduated with a CMI-accredited degree between 2015 and 2019 were contacted: 131 graduates responded.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The ‘Kerovka’ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
SERC Lecturer Takes Leadership Role at NATECLA
Sector News
@S_ERC South Eastern Regional College (SERC) English Language Lecturer
Which Skills Are The Best For Increasing Your Salary? #Agile and #Ruby are top 5 skills for earning potential
Sector News
A study by Totally Money @TotallyMoneyhas looked into the best skills
OU Law students are the first UK students to develop legal bots with Josef
Sector News
The Open University’s Open Justice Centre has become the first unive
Creating a culture of good behaviour
Sector News
Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery
England Colleges teams relish international football opportunity in Rome
Sector News
@AoC_Sport The England Colleges squads are back on home soil after a w
Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure
Sector News
Pupils from a number of schools recently donned their wellies and wate
NEU joins civil society groups in demanding social and environmental protection in EU-UK trade deal
Sector News
Following the publication of the UK’s negotiation objectives this we
Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work
Sector News
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC stu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page