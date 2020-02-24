 
Discussing the future of delivering healthcare training

Conference to help shape healthcare curriculum 

Healthcare providers are invited to a special conference to discuss the future of the training delivered to future employees of this sector.   

City College Plymouth is hosting the event on Thursday 27 February and wants organisations that provide healthcare services to give their thoughts on whether the training being provided to students at the College is suitable and robust as the sector sees an increase in demand. The healthcare sector is undergoing huge expansion and the South West is currently seeing a boost of £450million to help develop a more integrated care system. As the city’s further education college, staff would like to work with employers who will be asked to share their opinions on the current and future curriculum delivered to students hoping to enter care-related professions.

Speakers on the day include Ann James, Chief Executive of the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust; George Lilley, Director of Clinical Services at St Luke's Hospice; and the College's Principal and CEO Jackie Grubb. Talks will also be given by Karen Dorrow, Director of Business, Hospitality, Care and Lifestyle at the College; Dr Adam Morris, the CEO of Livewell South West CIC; and Plymouth City Council's Director of Public Health, Ruth Harrell. 

The conference will run 2.00pm - 4.00pm and will be held in the College’s PL1 Restaurant.

