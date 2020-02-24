Curtain goes up on new Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree with University of Birmingham and Urdang Academy

@Urdang_Academy is delighted to announce a new BA (Hons) in Professional Dance and Musical Theatre with @UniBirmingham from 2020

Solange Urdang, Chief Executive Officer at Urdang Academy said:

“We are delighted to be working with Birmingham, a leading Russell Group university, to deliver their first Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree and we look forward to welcoming the Autumn 2020 student cohort. Our fantastic industry links and proximity to London’s buzzing West End mean that we are well placed to help graduates take the first step on their professional career.”

Dr David Pattie, Head of Drama and Theatre Arts at the University of Birmingham, said:

“Urdang has an exceptional track-record for delivering highly capable and well-rounded performers and is one of the most respected and well established institutions in the industry. We are looking forward to adding this degree to the courses offered by The Department of Drama and Theatre Arts.”

To apply for a place on the BA (Hons) Professional Dance and Musical Theatre students should apply through UCAS form and also directly to Urdang. Auditions are already taking place for the three-year degree courses in Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree and will continue throughout 2020. Every applicant will be offered an audition.

