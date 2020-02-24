 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries

Details
Hits: 54
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving people aged 18 to 30 the opportunity to apply for a grant of up to £1,500 to support their personal and workplace development to progress in their careers in the UK printing, paper, publishing, packaging, and graphic arts sector. 

The Printing Charity wants to hear from people working in UK print-related organisations looking to develop their practical and personal workplace skills, studying for sector-specific qualifications or those with clear plans in place to take their first step into the sector.

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive, says: “This year we’d like to hear from people, who are keen to develop their softer skills such as courses and training for presentation skills, problem solving, and leadership. These are often overlooked but can make a real difference to someone’s development. 

“We know the sector has some great rising stars and Print Futures is the perfect opportunity for companies to support them in their application and for the winners to be recognised for their achievements at our awards event at the House of Lords in July.”

Applicants need to be UK residents aged 18 to 30 at the time of application. They will need to have a clear plan of how a grant would help them develop their career and include details of the training they want to do, costs, and timings. The grants cannot be used to pay for employers’ own staff training costs. Applications are online at www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/education-and-partnerships/print-futures-awards/ and close on 26 April 2020

Interviews for shortlisted applicants will be held in May and June when they will have the opportunity to expand on their application and why an award would make a difference.

Advertisement

BRUDERHOFâ€™S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
BBC Sport workshop is â€˜Olympicâ€™ success
Sector News
Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCS
Public Consultation Seeks Views On Setting Apprenticeship Funding
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is consultin

You may also be interested in these articles:

BRUDERHOF’S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success
Sector News
Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCS
Health and Social Care lecturer nominated for prestigious national award
Sector News
A Health and Social Care lecturer from Northern Regional College has b
Discussing the future of delivering healthcare training
Sector News
Conference to help shape healthcare curriculum Healthcare providers ar
Public Consultation Seeks Views On Setting Apprenticeship Funding
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is consultin
Access Training launches new online apprenticeship resource
Sector News
Employers and #apprentices alike will benefit from a new online resour
LGBTI TEACHERS CONTINUING TO FACE PREJUDICE AND ABUSE IN THE WORKPLACE
Sector News
More than four in ten teachers have personally experienced homophobia,
NUS appoints new Chief and Deputy Returning Officers ahead of 2020/22 officer elections
Sector News
NUS (National Union of Students) has appointed Civica Election Service
Thinking differently about lifelong learning: Institute of Coding champions diversity and lifelong-learning
Sector News
#IoCConference2020 @IoCoding conference set to spark new thinking abou
Female entrepreneur tackles local digital skill gaps by offering training in community spaces
Sector News
Francene Mullings, founder of Digitalise promises to help bridge digit
£500k MEIF investment to support improvements to employment in education sector
Sector News
The Supply Register will reinforce service reach throughout the West a
Helping families to support learning at home
Sector News
Today, Friday 21 February, we have announced seven early education mo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page