BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success

Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCSport on their latest #Tokyo2020 project

Member of the organisation’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 team visited the college to gather the views of young people on content.

Guests included: Steve Grace – head of planning, Joanna Spencer – senior planner, Sarah Cook – creative lead and Alex Armstead – producer.

The students were split into groups and shown various ideas which the team had designed for the Olympic broadcast schedule, told about each team member’s role and took part in a Q&A session; giving them an insight into the industry. The researched gathered will now be used to create content aimed at 15-25 year olds.

BBC Sport is one of the largest broadcasting organisations in the UK, providing coverage of a range of sports and producing shows such as ‘match of the day’, ‘test match special’, ‘ski Sunday’ and ‘today at Wimbledon’.

James Shenton, media production teacher at Clarendon Sixth Form College, said: “Having the BBC, one of the best broadcasting institutions in the world visit the college, to ask for students views and help with a project is amazing. I am certain that all of the students felt like they contributed to the creative process and learnt so much during the day by asking questions and hearing about the different job roles available. I hope that we can work with BBC Sport again in the near future.

