Barnsley College Sport Students push the boundaries

@BarnsleyCollege Sport students have officiated a disability table top cricket tournament in partnership with professional coaches from @Yorkshirecb Cricket Board.

Table cricket is an adapted version of cricket, played on a table and specially designed to give young people with a disability the chance to play and compete in the sport. The games have been shown to develop teamwork, co-ordination, cognitive skills and social skills among players.

The tournament provided students with the opportunity to work with young disabled people and provided invaluable hands-on experience of being involved in a sporting event. Pupils from Greenacre School, Oakhill Primary Academy, Wharncliffe Side Primary School, Emmaus Catholic and Church of England Primary School and Coppice School visited the College to take part in the tournament.

Rhys Stacey, a Level 3 Sport and Physical Activity student, said: “It has been great to have an experience of working and communicating with people with both learning and physical disabilities. It’s nice to be seen as a role model.”

Rohan Randhawa, Disability Development Manager at Yorkshire Cricket Board, added: “For the students involved in coaching and umpiring, table cricket helps to develop their self-confidence, leadership skills and enhances their future employment prospects.

“The College’s facilities are amazing and all the students involved in organising and taking part have been enthusiastic, helpful and willing to learn. They should be really proud of themselves.”

