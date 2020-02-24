 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Celebration of the perfect training partnership

Details
Hits: 59
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first cohort of military veterans complete their training in the North East

LCG’s Construction Academy in Middlesbrough provides fully funded training to members of the armed forces and military veterans. Aimed at helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel for life after the military, the servicemen and women on the Property Maintenance course have gained a range of skills including painting and decorating, plastering, joinery and bricklaying.

Having now completed the course, LCG and Building Heroes have hosted a celebration event with 15% of graduates gaining full time employment immediately following completion.

Speaking at the event David Prew, learner and army veteran for 39 years, is due to leave in 3 months’ time and is grateful for the opportunities that this partnership has given not only himself but to the other learners. This five-week intensive course has been a brilliant steppingstone and all learners are looking forward to what they can now do with their new skills that they have been taught.

CEO and Founder, Brendan Williams of Building Heroes said “Building Heroes are really excited about our collaboration with Learning Curve Group Construction Academy, in Middlesbrough. It enables us to provide a much sought after service for our beneficiaries in the North East where there are large numbers of Service Leavers and Veterans. This partnership will deliver over 100 life enhancing opportunities a year into the entire Military Family. This marks another significant step along the road to Building Heroes delivering 1,000 places each year around the country on our Pathway into Construction programme and becoming the pre-eminent Military-to-Construction reskilling organisation”.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive at Learning Curve Group, said: “This partnership is a perfect example of how we can support people to better their lives through relevant training programmes that don’t cost a penny. We’re really proud of the work we do with charities and communities, and we’re looking forward to strengthening this partnership further as our first cohort of learners join us in January.  

The next course will run at Learning Curve Group Construction Academy on Skippers Lane industrial estate in Middlesbrough for five days per week over a five-week period.

Advertisement

Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham Collegeâ€™s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched
Sector News
@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and co

You may also be interested in these articles:

Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt
BRUDERHOF’S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
London march and rally marking fifth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form colleges
Sector News
National Education Union members working in 34 sixth form colleges or
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched
Sector News
@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and co
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success
Sector News
Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCS
The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries
Sector News
The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving
Curtain goes up on new Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree with University of Birmingham and Urdang Academy
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy is delighted to announce a new BA (Hons) in Profession
Health and Social Care lecturer nominated for prestigious national award
Sector News
A Health and Social Care lecturer from Northern Regional College has b
Discussing the future of delivering healthcare training
Sector News
Conference to help shape healthcare curriculum Healthcare providers ar
Public Consultation Seeks Views On Setting Apprenticeship Funding
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is consultin
LGBTI TEACHERS CONTINUING TO FACE PREJUDICE AND ABUSE IN THE WORKPLACE
Sector News
More than four in ten teachers have personally experienced homophobia,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page