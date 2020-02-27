 
UCU calls for radical overhaul of university admissions as OfS launches review

Details
Hits: 145
It is time for a radical overhaul of how students apply to university, said the University and College Union (UCU) today (Thursday), as the universities’ regulator launched a major review of university admissions.

UCU said it wants to see students apply to university after they receive their results as that would be fairer for students, eradicate the need for controversial unconditional offers and bring the whole of the UK into line with the rest of the world when it comes to university admissions.

A survey of recent university applicants found that over half (56%) felt universities should only make offers after people receive their results. Support for students applying after they get their results was highest amongst traditionally hard to reach groups such as black and minority ethnic students, and those who were the first in their family to go to university.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘There is growing support for a shift to a fairer admissions system, where students apply to university after they have received their results. Allowing students to apply after they receive their results would bring us into line with the rest of the world and eliminate the use of controversial unconditional offers.

‘This review is the opportunity for us to finally move to a system where university offers are based on actual achievement rather than unreliable estimates of potential.’

The review by the Office for Students is seeking the views of students, staff at universities and colleges, schools and all those with an interest in education, on a range of issues relating to admissions.

