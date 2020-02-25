https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/25/designated-safeguarding-leads-in-schools/

Today’s blog looks at a consultation that will change the role of Designated Safeguarding Leads in schools.

Changes to responsibilities of Designated Safeguarding Leads in schools

Today, Tuesday 25 February, we launched the Keeping children safe in education 2020 consultation. The consultation looks at introducing changes to the role of Designated Safeguarding Leads in schools so that they have a greater focus on improving the academic achievement of children on the edge of care.

The consultation follows the Children in Need review recommendations, aimed at helping the 1.6 million children who have needed help and protection from a social worker at some point in the last six years.

The i has written an exclusive article on the launch which looks at the department’s plans to boost the results of vulnerable children.

Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said:

We know that on average, three children in every classroom need a social worker. We also know that far too many of those children fall behind, which is why I am determined to be ambitious for these children and ensure they are seen, safe and able to succeed. Teachers and social workers are some of the most dedicated professionals in society, delivering for children up and down the country. But I do not want any child to slip through the cracks, which is why we are consulting on having a dedicated senior leader in schools to make sure schools know who their vulnerable children are, set high aspirations for them and put in place the right support so they can achieve.

Follow us on Twitter and don't forget to sign up for email alerts.