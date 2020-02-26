 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff and Vale College Barbering students get training in how to cut suicide risk as well as hair

Details
Hits: 118

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Cardiff and Vale College Barbering students

Barbering students at @CAVC have been given mental health training in order to help prevent suicide within their client base with @HeresTommy @TheLionsBarbers

Lions Barber Collective founder Tom Chapman visited the College’s urbasba salon to show the learners how they can spot and advise male clients who are struggling with their mental health. The BarberTalk initiative aims to enable barbers to recognise the signs, ask about wellbeing, listen and help to act as a bridge between the communities they serve and the resources that are available in a safe and non-judgemental space.

Lions Barber Collective Tom Chapman said: “It’s been incredible teaming up with Public Health Wales and Cardiff and Vale College to deliver our BarberTalk training, enabling Barbering students to recognise the signs of mental ill health, ask the correct questions, listen with empathy and without judgement and finally help give them the knowledge of the resources so they can help their clients find the help they need.

“All the students were engaged and had a great understanding already, showing empathy and tact. Now they have completed BarberTalk they will be prepared for a moment of crisis and be able to provide a safe environment for those in their chairs, enabling the Lions Barber Collective to reach even more people.”

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “It was pleasure to welcome the Lions Barber Collective and Tom Chapman to the College. The work done by Tom and his colleagues is hugely important – many men who are suffering from mental ill health often feel like they have no-one to turn to, but having a barber who can spot the signs and offer advice and support could make all the difference.

“Our Barbering students will be going out into the community and this training will help them to make a valuable contribution to the wellbeing of that community.”

The event was hosted by Cardiff and Vale College, working in partnership with sponsors Public Health Wales and the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. Dr Annie Procter, Clinical Board Director for Mental Health Services at Cardiff and Vale UHB said:

“I’m acutely aware of the impact that losing a loved one to suicide on people both as a doctor, a mother, a friend and a partner. We know that many people who are desperate enough to take their own lives never come anywhere near mental health services to seek help and support, so this partnership is absolutely brilliant.”

Advertisement

Barnsley College and Ardagh Group launch new Engineering and Manufacturing Academy
Sector News
@barnsleycollege and @ArdaghGroup launch new Academy The new Ardagh Gr
15 Barking & Dagenham College Students get work experience in Barcelona
Sector News
Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to
As humanityâ€™s relationship with #AI grows, experts call for protective framework
Sector News
Scientists have proposed a new international framework to keep ethics

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barnsley College and Ardagh Group launch new Engineering and Manufacturing Academy
Sector News
@barnsleycollege and @ArdaghGroup launch new Academy The new Ardagh Gr
15 Barking & Dagenham College Students get work experience in Barcelona
Sector News
Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to
150 Westminster Kingsway students transform a community garden in the heart of London
Sector News
With Westminster Kingsway College’s help, a desolate patch of wastel
COVID-19: guidance for employers and businesses on Coronavirus
Sector News
Guidance for employers and businesses in providing advice about the no
NEU welcomes improvements to teacher workload and pay
Sector News
The National Education Union @NEUnion has welcomed action by the @Nort
Designated Safeguarding Leads in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/25/designated-safeguarding-leads-
Imperial College London rises in Stonewall Workplace Equality Index
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has risen over 100 places in the @StonewallUK
As humanity’s relationship with #AI grows, experts call for protective framework
Sector News
Scientists have proposed a new international framework to keep ethics
NEU-commissioned research shows lack of trust in Baseline tests
Sector News
New research commissioned by the National Education and carried out by
Seven in ten workers are stuck in the wrong jobs as the UK chooses to boost fitness over careers
Sector News
Fears of being ‘past it’ holding Brits back from making career cha
HIT Training Features for Fourth Time in The Sunday Times’ ‘Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’
Sector News
@HITTraining rises up the list coming in at number 17, after featuring
#ToTheHiatus TEDxRAIUL event: a chance to engage with ideas worth spreading
Sector News
If you have always wanted to be part of the TEDx experience, here is y

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page