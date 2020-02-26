 
15 Barking & Dagenham College Students get work experience in Barcelona

Students get work experience in Barcelona

Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to Barcelona this month on a work experience trip they would never forget.

The students worked in and around Barcelona in variety of different art and design businesses. For example, the Poblenou district of Barcelona is home to a number of exciting new businesses connected to recycling and sustainable design; two students got to work with companies Liken and Transfolab on furniture and lighting showpieces made from old palettes and bicycle wheels.

20 year old art and design  student Chloe Cheeseman from Dagenham, after being presented with an award for being the ‘intern of all interns’ by her work experience placement company Maxo Galeria, remarked: “It was the experience of a lifetime!"

The 3 week-long opportunity to do work experience in Barcelona was part of the Erasmus programme; the EU fully funded programme supports those in education, providing opportunities for over 4 million Europeans to study, train and gain experience abroad. 

Head of Creative Craft Industries at Barking & Dagenham College Paul Schofield said: “These trips are a fabulous opportunity for students to experience work in another country; three more trips are planned in the spring and summer for other students, including our photography and fashion students.”

The students kept a diary of their trip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bdc_barcelona

 

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page