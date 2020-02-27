College collaboration fund - A peer-support programme to help FE colleges share good practice and develop quality improvement priorities

How to apply for #CCF funding, a peer-support programme to help FE colleges share good practice and develop quality improvement priorities
The college collaboration fund (CCF) is a new 12 month national programme of competitive grant funding for all statutory further education (FE) colleges.
The fund builds on the previous Strategic College Improvement Fund (SCIF).
CCF enables colleges to collaborate and share good practice and expertise to address common quality improvement priorities.
Apply
-
Read this webpage before you apply - you’ll need to show you meet the eligibility criteria in your application.
-
Contact other colleges to find partners and agree who will be the lead college and who will be the partner college or colleges.
-
Use this Application form (MS Word Document, 92.3KB) to apply.
-
Submit your application to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. using the subject line ‘CCF Application’ by 12 pm on 8 April.
You may find it helpful to review the Assessment criteria (PDF, 255KB, 21 pages) so you can see how your application will be scored.
Outcome of your application
DfE will let you know the outcome of your application from 1 May 2020.
If you’re unsuccessful, you can ask for feedback and can apply for the second round of CCF funding.
You’ll be invited to apply for the second round of funding if your application was successful but the number of successful applicants has exceeded the funding available for each of the fund’s quality improvement themes.
All applications are ranked using the Assessment criteria (PDF, 255KB, 21 pages).
Support for applicants
DfE will release a webinar which will cover the application process, eligibility criteria and support offer. More information will be available soon.
You can contact DfE via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to ask for support on the application process, for example, identifying improvement partners to work with.
Assessment of applications
Officials from DfE, ESFA and the FE Commissioner will:
- assess your application by scoring it against the Assessment criteria (PDF, 255KB, 21 pages)
- consider other relevant information from the FE Commissioner and ESFA
You may be contacted by DfE or ESFA for further information about your application.
Aims of the programme
CCF aims to:
- develop greater collaboration between FE colleges, usually, but not exclusively, in the same geographic place
- stimulate quality improvement through developing sector-led approaches peer-to-peer support and sharing good practice
- ensure sustainable FE provision through adopting process which supports high performance
- produce products and approaches to quality improvement that can be adopted by other FE providers
- stimulate the market and provider base to support ongoing quality improvement
- develop a stronger FE offer through improving the quality of FE provision and learner outcomes, including progression to level 3 qualifications
- better meet local and national skills priorities and improve labour market outcomes for learners
Timescales
CCF will run for the financial year 2020 to 2021 and there will be 2 application rounds.
All grant funded activities for both rounds must be completed by the 31 March 2021.
This is the first round and successful colleges will receive payment of their grant by the 18 June 2020.
The second round is scheduled to open on 15 June 2020.
Eligibility
Each application will need a lead college and either a minimum of one other college or a maximum of 4 other colleges.
You’ll need to select the colleges you want to work with before you apply.
Institution type
Only statutory FE colleges can apply as defined in section 91 of the Further and Higher Education Act 1992.
These are:
- general FE colleges
- sixth form colleges (except those in the process of converting to an academy in the 2020 to 2021 financial year)
- designated institutions
You cannot apply if you’re a school or academy, local authority, independent learning provider, special post-16 institution, non-maintained special school.
Deputies or advisers who works as a contractor for the FE Commissioner are not eligible to receive funds from a CCF grant.
Number of colleges
You cannot:
- be an applicant college on more than one application (for example, being a lead college on one application and a partner on another)
- apply as an individual college if you operate as part of college group structure (any application must be in the name of your college group)
Geographical place
You’re expected to apply with colleges within a shared geographic place, for example, the same sub-regional level as you.
If suitable partners are not available due to the aims of your application, you can apply with colleges from a wider area. For example, addressing provision for a vocational specialism, such as land-based or a particular student cohort, such as learners with high needs.
Ofsted grade
To lead a bid, you must have either Ofsted grade 1 (outstanding) or grade 2 (good) for overall effectiveness.
At least one of the colleges in the group must be a statutory FE college with Ofsted grade 3 (requires improvement) or grade 4 (inadequate) for overall effectiveness or other sub-judgement or ESFA inadequate for financial health.
Colleges who’ve recently merged
You can still apply if you do not have an Ofsted rating because you’re a college that’s recently merged. In this case, as long as one of the 2 previous colleges meets the criteria, you can still apply.
Previous SCIF applicants
You can still apply if you’ve previously received SCIF funding.
Quality improvement themes
Your programme of work must address at least one of the fund’s 3 quality improvement themes identified by DfE. These are listed in this section in priority order.
A: Leadership and governance
Programmes of work may focus on, for example:
- business strategy development
- use of management information and data
- mentoring and coaching
- recruitment, development and retention pathway for potential new leaders
- understanding and responding to local and national skills priorities
B: Financial and resource management
Programmes of work may focus on, for example:
- costed curriculum planning
- financial management controls and processes
- recruitment and value for money
- estates optimisation
- workforce planning
- efficient curriculum delivery
- risk management
- procurement and value for money
C: Quality of education
Programmes of work may focus on, for example:
- increasing progression to higher level qualifications (level 3 and beyond)
- student engagement and experience
- teaching, learning and assessment
- securing better labour market outcomes for learners
- apprenticeships
- maths and English
- high needs provision
- safeguarding
- specific vocational areas
Responsibilities
The lead college will be responsible for:
- submitting the application
- managing the funding allocated
- accounting for progress on the programme of work
- submitting monitoring and self-evaluation reports
- completing a case study
- contributing to a DfE webinar to promote learning
The lead college and partner college or colleges must work together to:
- understand the challenges you face
- develop a costed programme of work
- plan how you’ll use your combined experience and knowledge
- deliver the programme of work
- produce an end of programme self-evaluation
- contribute to DfE material to support the promotion of learning
The improvement programme of work must refer to the findings of:
- Ofsted’s most recent inspection
- any recent visits or assessment from the FE Commissioner
- any recent FE Commissioner’s diagnostic assessment (if applicable)
- other external or internal assessments
Support from third parties
You can commission support from a third party, for example:
- a college outside your group
- a school outside your group
- a not-for-profit or private provider
If you get support, you’ll need to:
- get agreement from all of the colleges in your group
- provide the names of any third parties you’ll use on your application
- provide evidence about the capacity and capability of any third parties you’ll use
- clearly demonstrate through your application, value for money for any support commissioned from third parties
Funding
Applications are invited for grants of a value up to £500,000 with an expected minimum value of £80,000.
CCF is a total fund of £9.075 million. We have allocated funding equally to each of these quality improvement themes:
- leadership and governance
- finance and resource
- quality of education
We may adjust these funding proportions according to specific demand.
A minimum of 30% of the total fund will be reserved to support applications in round 2.
We’ll use the Assessment criteria (PDF, 255KB, 21 pages) to rank all individual applications for each quality improvement theme. The highest scoring applications within each quality improvement theme will be allocated funding up to the proportions stated.
If your application is addressing more than one quality improvement theme, your application will be considered for funding from the quality improvement theme that is CCF’s highest priority.
ExampleIf your application addresses both the leadership and governance and the finance and resource management themes, it would be considered under the leadership and governance theme funding allocation.
College contributions
You are expected to contribute match funding equal to 25% of the total grant you apply for. This 25% contribution must be split equally between all of the colleges in your group.
The total cost of your programme of work must include your match funding.
DfE may waive matched funding contribution where a college’s financial health was assessed as inadequate and:
- asking for a contribution would undermine a college’s financial viability
- where value for money can still be obtained
Any other colleges in the group that do not meet these criteria will still need to contribute their proportion of matched funding.
Decisions:
- will be based on ESFA’s most recent assessment of a college’s financial health as detailed in College financial planning handbook and financial plan
- are at DfE’s sole discretion
Additional costs
Your matched funding must meet any true additional costs, for example, third party fees or additional time-limited internal staffing.
In-kind costs
In-kind costs are not eligible, for example, salary payments for staff redeployed to the programme of works.
Temporary costs
You can include temporary costs, for example, replacing staff who are working on the programme of works.
VAT
Total eligible costs may include irrecoverable VAT but you will not be able to claim for additional funding above the amount you have been awarded to cover any additional VAT liability.
Conditions of funding
Your application must:
- target your proposed programme of work and activities at addressing specific areas for improvement shared by your group
- clearly demonstrate how you have used evidence to identify these specific areas for improvement, for example, by using relevant external or internal assessments
You are not restricted to a predetermined list of activities. The programme of work may include a variety of activities such as:
- coaching managers and other staff to improve performance
- improving governors understanding of financial management
- instructional programmes to enhance staff skills to support teaching, learning and assessment
- better use of data on student performance
- improved supports to students, including better control over student attendance
- enhanced design and costing of the curriculum
- strengthening relationships with employers, for example, through enhanced work-based learning
What’s excluded from CCF funding
You cannot use CCF funding for capital expenditures on assets valued at over £2,500 which are expected to be used for a period of at least 12 months such as:
- purchasing assets
- buildings
- furniture
- fittings
- information technology
- software
Items valued below £2,500 are not counted as capital assets, even where they have a productive life of more than one year.
Also excluded are any:
- staff restructuring
- independent business reviews
- marketing or public relations activities
- activities that are predominantly focused on a college’s higher education provision
- activities or services you’d normally get free of charge
- payments you’ll make for subsidised activities of services at a higher ‘market’ rate
You may use your match funding for capital expenditures and staff restructuring provided your application demonstrates the relevance of this to your programme of work.
Reporting
During your programme of works, you’ll need to:
- provide ESFA with a monitoring return on your use of grant funds at the midpoint and the end-point of your programme of work
- account for progress against the agreed work programme including KPIs and any other challenges
- identify risks that are having or could have an impact on your programme of work
- provide a spend profile accounting for the expenditure of both CCF funding and match funding to date
- provide a forecast spend position for when your programme of works is planned to be completed
When your programme of work is completed, you’ll need to provide:
- a summary of your programme of works achievements
- confirmation of your final spending position, including accounting officer sign off
All timescales for submitting completed monitoring returns will be confirmed in your grant award letter.
Evaluation
Your application must include details of how you’ll evaluate and measure your programme of work. DfE may generate data based on this evaluation which may be published in an anonymised way so that individuals and colleges cannot be identified.
For your evaluation, you’ll need to:
- define and agree KPIs or measures of success
- develop and deliver a self-evaluation plan
Payment and repayment of funding
The lead college will receive payment from ESFA under a funding schedule.
ESFA will enter into a contract with the lead college. Any arrangements between the college improvement partners involved in your application are to be determined by your group.
CCF funding will become repayable through a future reduction in ESFA funding if:
- CCF funding is not spent by 31 March 2021
- CCF funding is not spent on the eligible activities you have detailed in your programme of work (unless any change has been agreed with the ESFA)
- the total matching funding is not contributed in full
- reports on expenditures and outcomes are not submitted