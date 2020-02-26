Department for Education ministerial portfolios confirmed

The Department for Education has confirmed the portfolios for its ministerial team.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will continue to have overall responsibility for the Department for Education.

Nick Gibb will continue as Minister of State for School Standards.

Michelle Donelan takes on a new portfolio and has been appointed as Minister of State for Universities.

Vicky Ford has been appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children and Families.

Gillian Keegan has been appointed as the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills.

Baroness Berridge has been appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the School System.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

The new Ministerial team at the Department for Education will work tirelessly to unleash potential and make the most of people’s talents, whatever their background and wherever they’re from. Working together, we’ll bring a laser-like focus to giving every child the best start in life - supporting families and vulnerable children, further driving up standards in our schools and strengthening our brilliant colleges, further education providers and universities. As I said when I was first appointed, further education and skills are huge priorities for this Government and for me personally which is why I’ve already secured a £400m funding boost for the sector. But we need to do so much more in this area so I’ve asked Universities Minister Michelle Donelan and the new Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, Gillian Keegan, to work hand-in-glove on building a truly world-class post-16 offer for our young people. I’m delighted Schools Minister Nick Gibb has been reappointed into this key role and look forward to working with him on improving school standards, and supporting our teachers to level up education across the country. Vicky Ford, our new Minister for Children and Families, will work with me on early years provision and improving our support to parents and looked after children. We will be supported in the House of Lords by Baroness Berridge who as Minister for the School System will ensure academies and free schools, which are providing a high quality education to thousands of young people, continue to level up opportunities across the country. She will also oversee this government’s continuing investment in school facilities to ensure every family has access to a good school place.

Published 17 February 2020

Last updated 26 February 2020 + show all updates

26 February 2020 Added links to portfolios and comment from Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson. 17 February 2020 First published.