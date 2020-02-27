 
Barnsley College students hit New York

Creative and Digital Industries students from Barnsley College have embarked on a trip to New York City as part of their studies.

The group had a hectic itinerary including visits to cultural sites including the One World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the Empire State Building, the Museum of Natural History, Belvedere Castle and the Rockefeller Center.

The students walked the High Line and explored the meat packing district, visiting the Whitney Museum of Art,​ Gansevoort Market​ and a Lower East Side print shop​. They also enjoyed free time in Wall Street, Washington Square, Central Park and Fifth Avenue and had the opportunity to watch a New York Knicks basketball game or a Broadway show.

The College runs the trip each year to allow students to experience different cultures, visit iconic locations and give them the opportunity to gather information and materials that will help with their College projects.

Art and Design student Martin Midgley said: "The trip was absolutely amazing. New York City has many brands and franchises which are known worldwide. These all use a variety of simple designs to more complex and unique designs and can inspire many ideas that can be used in multiple different ways.

“The week was filled with many fun activities and we saw loads of interesting sites such as Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, the 911 Memorial Museum, Times Square and more. It was a truly amazing experience."

