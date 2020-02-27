 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

WorldSkills UK and NCFE Launch Centre of Excellence

Details
Hits: 66
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@WorldSkillsUK and @NCFE Launch Centre of Excellence

More than 40,000 young people, from all socio-economic groups, are to be armed with world class skills in a pioneering pilot project from WorldSkills UK, in partnership with education and skills charity NCFE - it was announced today (Feb 27th, 2020).

The WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence – partnered and funded by NCFE together with key colleges and training providers - aims to mainstream world-class level skills as mastered by the ‘best of the best’ from around the world by developing a cadre of world-class technical educators.

The three -year pilot project, which rolls out in September, will impact more than 120 educational institutions and nearly 1,000 educators.  

The programme will cover three strands: train the trainer modules; real time harnessing of international industry best practice through current preparation for WorldSkills Shanghai 2021; and influencing setters of training standards. The effectiveness of the programme will be tested using different methods of dissemination, measuring impact on learners, educators and institutions in order to continually develop and innovate. This level of insight will help the organisations to develop a programme which will over time, give more young people, irrespective of background, better work and life opportunities and help boost economic productivity. 

It is hoped that in time this will be the foundation of a roll-out to hundreds of colleges and other places of learning across the UK.

Dr. Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, CEO of WorldSkills UK, said:

“There is no time to lose if the United Kingdom is to flourish economically and better compete globally – and giving more young people a world-class skills boost is part of the answer.

“Mainstreaming excellence in training standards and delivering it directly to tens of thousands of young people at their places of learning is key to levelling up the economy.

“We are uniquely placed to undertake such a project - utilising over 65 years of international benchmarking experience, having mentored and trained thousands of young people to world-class standards, in dozens of technical disciplines in elite international competition.

“We know just how high the global industry standards are set and we know what it takes in training techniques to achieve them. Now in partnership with NCFE and key colleges and training providers, together we are perfectly placed to transfer our global know-how by creating a cohort of world-class educators to help ensure more and more young people across the UK – and the economy as a whole get to benefit.”

Advertisement

15 Barking & Dagenham College Students get work experience in Barcelona
Sector News
Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to
Shaping how CITB meets employers' training priorities
Sector News
Come along to CITB roadshows in SpringConstruction employers are being
Department for Education ministerial portfolios confirmed
Sector News
@EducationGovUK has confirmed the portfolios for its ministerial teamT

As part of its remit as the programme’s lead partner, NCFE will provide strategic advice, resources and funding to the project throughout its pilot phase.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE said:

“The development of skills is a crucial aspect of enabling young people to reach their full potential. High quality learning experiences builds confidence, self-esteem and enables people to be the best they can be. Central to great learning experiences are great educators, and for the UK to be competitive on a global scale, we know that we need more truly world-class educators in our technical education and skills system.

“As two organisations with a common purpose for the promotion and advancement of learning and a shared vision for a world-class skills system, we are delighted to be working together with WorldSkills UK to invest in the development of world class technical educators. The combination of our 170 years of expertise in learning, with the hands-on knowledge of WorldSkills UK’s Training Managers, is a perfect fit which will benefit the sector and learners for years to come.”

Ben Blackledge, Deputy CEO, WorldSkills UK who will lead this project said:

“Key to the success of this partnership endeavour, will be the WorldSkills UK Training Managers, who have the track record of training the medal-winning teams of apprentices and students who represent the UK at WorldSkills, known as the ‘skills Olympics’.  The Training Managers – who are internationally-recognised masters of their trades - will ‘train the trainers’, passing on their knowledge and insight to those working in educational institutions and help create digital masterclasses so we can reach more educators and therefore more young people, including in disadvantaged communities.”

The three-year sponsorship deal is the single largest investment ever made by NCFE, which also includes NCFE Awarding, CACHE Awarding, end-point assessment organisation - EPA Plus, e-learning and diagnostics business - Skills Forward, and peer-to-peer mentoring app - Peer Tutor.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College Barbering students get training in how to cut suicide risk as well as hair
Sector News
Barbering students at @CAVC have been given mental health training in
Barnsley College and Ardagh Group launch new Engineering and Manufacturing Academy
Sector News
@barnsleycollege and @ArdaghGroup launch new Academy The new Ardagh Gr
15 Barking & Dagenham College Students get work experience in Barcelona
Sector News
Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to
Shaping how CITB meets employers' training priorities
Sector News
Come along to CITB roadshows in SpringConstruction employers are being
Department for Education ministerial portfolios confirmed
Sector News
@EducationGovUK has confirmed the portfolios for its ministerial teamT
150 Westminster Kingsway students transform a community garden in the heart of London
Sector News
With Westminster Kingsway College’s help, a desolate patch of wastel
New Research Reveals How International Students’ Plans To Study Abroad Have Been Affected By The Coronavirus
Sector News
A new study by QS, publishers of the QS World University Rankings and
NEU welcomes improvements to teacher workload and pay
Sector News
The National Education Union @NEUnion has welcomed action by the @Nort
UCU calls for radical overhaul of university admissions as OfS launches review
Sector News
It is time for a radical overhaul of how students apply to university,
Designated Safeguarding Leads in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/25/designated-safeguarding-leads-
Imperial College London rises in Stonewall Workplace Equality Index
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has risen over 100 places in the @StonewallUK
As humanity’s relationship with #AI grows, experts call for protective framework
Sector News
Scientists have proposed a new international framework to keep ethics

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

WorldSkills UK
WorldSkills UK has published a new article: WorldSkills UK and NCFE Launch Centre of Excellence 14 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 30 minutes ago

Safeguarding and the preventing radicalisation

Overview The Prevent Duty guidance (June 2015) refers to the importance of Prevent awareness training to equip staff to identify learners at risk of...

CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College Barbering students get training in how to cut suicide risk as well as hair 19 hours 48 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page