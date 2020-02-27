Brecon Beacons College's Nepalese Community Link

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Brecon Beacons College holds strong links within the community, from its community work, to the students who enter its doors.

Within the College, there are also close links with the Nepalese community, with two students in particular, Prizan Budha and Ashish Rai, showing great determination and being role models for the College.

Prizan, originally from Dang Ghorahi in Nepal has studied in Brecon most his life, from his early days at Mount Street Primary School to Brecon High School. In 2017, Prizan enrolled at Brecon Beacons College to study I.T and Enterprise, which then led him to his current course, Level 3 Business and Law.

Prizan talks fondly about choosing the College and said: “I like the community within the College and the friendliness of all staff and students. The staff guide and support me to achieve my best and are helping me with my next step, going off to university.”

Prizan already has five offers from universities to study Business and Marketing and hopes to go to either Westminster College or Cardiff Metropolitan. He adds: “From the course, I have studied at the College it has made me want to carry on my studies and pursue a career within the business industry.”

Ashish started at the Brecon Beacons College in 2016 where he first joined the Gateway course, moving on to Level 2 in I.T and Business and is now studying Level 3 Business and Law.

Ashish, originally from Kathmandu, came to Brecon nine years ago when his father joined the Brigade of Gurkhas, a big part of the community in Brecon.

Ashish said: “I didn’t achieve many GCSEs, this impacted my confidence. By coming to the College I was able to build it back up and develop in a subject which I love; my favourite part of the course is marketing and advertising.”

He adds: “The main support within the College is the communication between staff and students; they have listened to me and supported me when I have struggled.”

Ashish hopes to go to Southampton University to study marketing and advertising, and hopes to develop his skills even more.

Both are great models and ambassadors for Brecon Beacons College and we wish them all the best in their future studies.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @LEAF_Education and @ColegCambria Llysfasi have announced the start of Sector News Letter to the Evening Standard:Dear EditorIt is not surprising to read Sector News The report, published today by the Sutton Trust, shows rich and poor f