Lifetime Training is One of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2020

Lifetime Training has achieved a One Star Best Companies accreditation and been named on The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

This is the third year in a row that Lifetime received the One Star Best Companies accreditation, which scores employers on good levels of employee engagement. Lifetime’s high score also meant we were featured on The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to work for in 2020 for the first time.

It’s an incredible achievement to make the list, which showcases the best places to work in the UK. Lifetime were placed 99th on the list and will aim to improve our placement every year.

Lifetime's HR Director, Tessa James, said: “This is an amazing achievement for Lifetime and the result we are always striving towards as a HR team as we focus on delivering on every aspect of our people’s journey with us.

“As Lifetime continues to grow, it’s extremely important to us that our people come to work as happy as they can be and see a positive future with us.

“To make sure this happens we will continue to ask you questions and I’m always open to your feedback, so please do get in contact with me however you feel most comfortable”

The Best Companies engagement score is based on surveys of the Lifetime team. The survey found:

89% of the team agreed that their manager talks openly and honestly with them.

85% of the team agreed that people in their team go out of their way to help.

93% of the team believe they can make a valuable contribution to the success of Lifetime.

The Best Companies score is measured around the eight main pillars of engagement. These are My Manager, Leadership, My Company, Personal Growth, My Team, Wellbeing, Fair Deal and Giving Something Back. Lifetime were recognised for having very good levels of employee engagement and were a few points away from achieving a two-star score.

