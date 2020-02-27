#ImOut The Film - Created by Haringey Sixth Form Students for young people

#KnifeFree @Haringey6thForm



We are pleased to be able to announce that the film “I’m Out” was premiered at Cineworld Cinemas in Wood Green on 26 February this short film was a part of a campaign with Haringey Council and Casual Films.

I’m Out is a bold series of three short films on the impact knife crime has on the people involved and those close to them. This film was created by Haringey Sixth Form College Media Students - young people, for young people. I’m Out aims to address the issue of youth violence which is making headlines across London. Already the news coverage for this film and its powerful message has been incredible with several news channels and newspapers wanting to interview our Media students.

I’m Out puts the power into the hands of those most affected by knife crime – young people – and shows there are other routes out there. Young people are taking a stand.

The stars of the films include Akins Subair (Leon), Sapphira Plessard (Keisha), Monay Thomas (Sam) and our very own A-Level student Ronni Winter (Shannon) and supporting roles are played by Haringey Sixth Form College students and some who also took on jobs with Casual Films behind the scenes.

Russ Lawrance, Principal & CEO: "We have amazing young people at Haringey Sixth Form College, as you can clearly see from the footage. We help them to understanding that good decisions and good behaviour have positive consequences and positive outcomes. Watch and listen to our students, you will be impressed and maybe even learn something." Russ Lawrance - Principal & CEO of Haringey Sixth Form College.

"I am so, so proud of our students! They are always willing to support and they do it with no complaints. They have set a great example and model behaviour of what a great H6 person looks like. Hopefully this project will encourage other students to get involved in similar, positive activities to further enhance their career prospects and lifelong goals." - Florina Iosif - Director of A-Levels, Creative Industries & Young College at Haringey Sixth Form College.

Proud of the vision and leadership of Haringey’s young people and ⁦@Haringey6thForm⁩ as they launched their short film, “I’m Out”. Young people owning a narrative challenging knife and gang violence. Share the film it’s message and the experience at https://t.co/8RVzxCx6ug pic.twitter.com/2B8BhIdcwL — Cllr Joseph Ejiofor (@CllrEjiofor) February 27, 2020

Take a look at some of the behind the scenes clips from our students and teachers on their experiences:

Jordan

https://youtu.be/T9i5b_ceHvQ

Ronni

https://youtu.be/vDwVWmw9uc0

Noah

https://youtu.be/QdZ3gTlNW_4

Chris – Media Teacher

https://youtu.be/FQb3KReh17I

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

Haringey Council

Casual Films

Haringey Film Office

Young people who took part in focus groups

River Creative