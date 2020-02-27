The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award CEO Visits SERC

Ruth Marvel, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) visited South Eastern Regional College’s Lisburn Campus to hear how the DofE is supporting students at SERC.

SERC was recently presented with a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Operating Licence by HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, at Hillsborough Castle.

Ms Marvel said: “I am delighted to come to SERC to hear about how The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is making an impact on students. Those who have achieved a DofE Award have improved their physical fitness, developed new skills and been involved in a range of activities - donating 2,080 hours of volunteering with a social value of £8,424 to helping their local community.”

Michelle Hickland, Deputy Head of School of Construction, Engineering Services and Skills for Work at SERC, said,

“One hundred and seventy-three (173) students on entry level and level 1 programmes at SERC achieved part or all of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award/Gaisce - The President’s Awards during 2018/19. We are delighted with every Award, particularly as many of these students had specific barriers to learning. We are so proud of all they have achieved, reaching and exceeding their own personal goals. Our plan is now to open up the DofE to all SERC students through Open Centres at each of our four main campuses.”

