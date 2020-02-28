The Student Room Partners with HELOA

THE UK’S LARGEST ONLINE STUDENT COMMUNITY ‘THE STUDENT ROOM’ PARTNERS WITH HELOA TO PROVIDE ADVISORY CONTENT AND SUPPORT TO PROSPECTIVE HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENTS

The Student Room ​ has today announced that it has partnered with ​HELOA ​ - the professional association of staff in higher education, working in student recruitment, outreach, marketing and admissions - to expand and develop the existing ​quality advice and guidance offered to prospective higher education students and their families,​ in schools and colleges across the UK.

The Student Room, with a passionate ‘student first’ methodology, prides itself on delivering peer-to-peer support, and bias-free expert advice to up to 10 million monthly users. These values align closely with HELOA’s, who together with ​The Student Room, will uphold and strengthen the existing support around Uni choice. The partnership will ensure that students have access to expert content and supportive advice, presented to them at crucial stages of their student journey.

Pete Barnes, Managing Director of​ The Student Room ​said:

“Supporting the journey into Higher Education is at the heart of what ​The Student Room ​ does. Support comes in many forms; from peer-to-peer discussions, professional content, tools such as The Uni Guide (formerly Which?University) and Get Revising, there are lots of ways to access the right help for you.

It’s fantastic to partner with HELOA and to be able to provide the support students need when they need it most, empowering students into making tough decisions and helping them to achieve their goals.”

HELOA is committed to helping students make informed decisions about their higher education choices and will work with ​The Student Room ​ to provide high-quality Information, Advice and Guidance.

Jonathan Atkinson, UK Chair of ​HELOA​ said:

“As the Higher Education sector proceeds through a period of significant change and challenge ​HELOA ​ continues to provide the best platform to collaborate and share best practice between our 1600 members who work with students across the UK. We are delighted to strengthen our members' access to the knowledge and information offered by ​The Student Room ​. This new partnership will increase our members’ ability to support prospective students who are considering their higher education options, and help them prepare for the transition into life at university. ”

The partnership comes at a particularly exciting time for ​The Student Room, who last month launched ​The Uni Guide​ - after acquiring the course and university search tools and much of the independent expert advice developed by Which?University.

