 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Student Room Partners with HELOA

Details
Hits: 171
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

THE UK’S LARGEST ONLINE STUDENT COMMUNITY ‘THE STUDENT ROOM’  PARTNERS WITH HELOA TO PROVIDE ADVISORY CONTENT AND SUPPORT TO PROSPECTIVE HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENTS

The Student Room ​ has today announced that it has partnered with ​HELOA ​ - the professional association of staff in higher education, working in student recruitment, outreach, marketing  and admissions - to expand and develop the existing ​quality advice and guidance offered to  prospective higher education students and their families,​ in schools and colleges across the  UK.   

The Student Room, with a passionate ‘student first’ methodology, prides itself on delivering  peer-to-peer support, and bias-free expert advice to up to 10 million monthly users. These  values align closely with HELOA’s, who together with ​The Student Room, will uphold and  strengthen the existing support around Uni choice. The partnership will ensure that students  have access to expert content and supportive advice, presented to them at crucial stages of  their student journey.     

Pete Barnes, Managing Director of​ The Student Room ​said:

“Supporting the journey into  Higher Education is at the heart of what ​The Student Room ​ does. Support comes in many  forms; from peer-to-peer discussions, professional content, tools such as The Uni Guide  (formerly Which?University) and Get Revising, there are lots of ways to access the right help  for you.   

It’s fantastic to partner with HELOA and to be able to provide the support students need when  they need it most, empowering students into making tough decisions and helping them to  achieve their goals.”   

HELOA is committed to helping students make informed decisions about their higher  education choices and will work with ​The Student Room ​ to provide high-quality Information,  Advice and Guidance.    

Jonathan Atkinson, UK Chair of ​HELOA​ said:

“As the Higher Education sector proceeds  through a period of significant change and challenge ​HELOA ​ continues to provide the best  platform to collaborate and share best practice between our 1600 members who work with  students across the UK. We are delighted to strengthen our members' access to the knowledge and information offered by ​The Student Room ​. This new partnership will increase  our members’ ability to support prospective students who are considering their higher  education options, and help them prepare for the transition into life at university. ”   

The partnership comes at a particularly exciting time for ​The Student Room, who last month launched ​The Uni Guide​ - after acquiring the course and university search tools and much of  the independent expert advice developed by Which?University.

Advertisement

New digital service for work experience on construction sites
Sector News
@CITB_UK is developing @GoConstructUK a new online service featuring w
Apprentices Success at SERCâ€™s Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition
Sector News
#Apprentices proved they were on the right road at the @S_ERC Intercam
Five point plan to overhaul totally dysfunctional careers advice system
Sector News
#InspiringApprentices - Financial disincentive to recommend #apprentic

You may also be interested in these articles:

New digital service for work experience on construction sites
Sector News
@CITB_UK is developing @GoConstructUK a new online service featuring w
Apprentices Success at SERC’s Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition
Sector News
#Apprentices proved they were on the right road at the @S_ERC Intercam
Five point plan to overhaul totally dysfunctional careers advice system
Sector News
#InspiringApprentices - Financial disincentive to recommend #apprentic
University Centre Newbury part of the plan for top 'European City of the Future'
Sector News
The Financial Times fDi magazine has recently ranked Newbury amongst E
North Wales college and farming charity launch innovative schools competition
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @ColegCambria Llysfasi have announced the start of
UK-based eLearning company supports teaching in Shanghai during Coronavirus epidemic
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ who have received funding from @UfiTrust to develop l
Urgent help needed for London’s jobless young people: Five key recommendations
Sector News
New report reveals that there is a ‘Youth Jobs Gap’ between rich a
Chances of jobs in London lower for children from poorer families
Sector News
Letter to the Evening Standard:Dear EditorIt is not surprising to read
School admissions: how to make the system fairer for all
Sector News
The report, published today by the Sutton Trust, shows rich and poor f
Universities UK response to UK-EU trade negotiations proposals
Sector News
Today, UK Government has set out its position for UK-EU negotiations o
Medalau’r cyfryngau i Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe
Sector News
Mae saith myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau yng ngha
Media medal haul for Gower College Swansea
Sector News
Seven Gower College Swansea students have medalled in the Media and Cr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page