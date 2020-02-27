 
External quality assurance of apprenticeships – an expanded role for Ofqual

Details
Sally Collier, Ofqual’s Chief Regulator

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education @IFAteched is consulting on expanding @Ofqual's role in #EQA apprenticeship quality assurance.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has launched a consultation today (27 February 2020), which looks at ways in which the current system of external quality assurance for apprenticeships might be simplified.

This work includes an expansion of Ofqual’s role in undertaking quality assurance.

Sally Collier, Ofqual’s Chief Regulator, said:

We welcome the Institute’s consultation on its proposals for a strengthened and simpler approach to quality assuring apprenticeship end point assessments, including an expanded role for Ofqual. Like many others in the sector, we believe the current arrangements are complex, and the proposals outlined by the Institute will simplify and strengthen the approach in the future. The proposed new arrangements will enable efficiencies across the system.

We encourage all who are connected with the system to respond to the consultation.

We have established a strong track record of regulating end point assessments and employers and apprentices can have confidence that they are fair, consistent and signal occupational competence.

We are planning for this expanded role, including how we could bring existing End Point Assessment Organisations into regulation. It maximises the opportunities and potential for each organisation’s expertise and powers.

