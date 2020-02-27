Citizens UK name King’s College London as first ‘Refugees Welcome University’

Citizens UK has announced King’s College London as the UK’s first ‘Refugees Welcome University’ in recognition of its contribution to understanding and responding to the global issue of forced displacement in order to realise the educational potential of refugees.

The Refugees Welcome accreditation scheme recognises universities that have made a commitment to welcome forced migrants into their institution and community, offer a comprehensive programme of education and research on migration, and develop an action plan to improve the lives of forced migrants in the UK.

In addition to a migration research programme and inclusion into the curriculum of issues faced by migrants, King’s offers a scholarship scheme for forced migrants in the UK, leads the development and delivery of educational programmes for forcibly displaced people in the Middle East, and is working to bring a family to the UK under the UK’s Community Sponsorship Scheme.

This new sponsorship project, which is led by Professor Bronwyn Parry, Head of the School of Global Affairs and Director of the Sanctuary Programme, and Dr Leonie Ansems de Vries, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, brings together experts from the UK Home Office, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHRC) and partners in the region to resettle a displaced student and their family eligible for resettlement in the UK.

King’s will become the sponsoring community, providing the family with structured all-round support and a fully-funded undergraduate scholarship to enable the student to further their education at a world-leading university. Working to ensure education remains a right for all, these innovative programmes give those most adversely affected by conflict and displacement unrivalled opportunities to rebuild their lives and careers and to fulfil their potential.

Professor Bronwyn Parry, Head of the School of Global Affairs and Director of the Sanctuary Programme, at King’s College London, said:

“Forced migration particularly impacts young people, disrupting their education and potentially creating a ‘lost generation’ with limited prospects. Kings is committed to building new partnerships with refugees and their families that offer important new opportunities for renewal, sustainment and growth that are of great benefit to both the families and the UK.”

James Asfa, Lead Organiser for Citizen’s UK South London, said:

“Through its initiatives that not only provide educational resources for refugees but in engaging staff, students and the wider community, King’s is leading the way in how universities can provide support for refugees. King’s is tackling this issue at a local and global level and we look forward to continuing our work with them.”

King’s has also been recognised for its world-class research on the issues facing refugees, migration and borders through a range of research centres, projects and events, which actively engage King’s staff and students as well as the wider community. Recent projects include Moving Hearts, Enacting Border Security In The Digital Age and Migrant Voices in London. King’s also hosts the Migration Research Group and the Centre for Migration and Resettlement.

Professor Edward Byrne AC President & Principal of King’s College London, said;

“We are very proud that our partnership with Citizen’s UK will lead to such a life-changing project for individuals affected by conflict. Our initiatives to ensure refugees are not deprived of an education are so important to our community. It is vital that people who have been forcibly displaced are able to resume their studies and to develop transferable skills for their futures and King’s will continue to harness its expertise in education for the benefit of society.”

The Sanctuary Programme

The Sanctuary Programme was formed in 2015 in response to the global issue of forced displacement, which affects more than 60 million people worldwide. The programme aims to initiate and lead on projects that create positive opportunities for young people whose education has been disrupted due to being displaced. The Sanctuary Programme also supports the meaningful contributions that the King’s community can make. As forced migration affects people locally as well as across the world, everyone at King’s can make a difference. The Sanctuary Programme includes a range of projects, including PADILEIA, Sanctuary Scholarships and the Refugee Community Sponsorship scheme.

PADILEIA

The Partnership for Digital Learning and Increased Access (PADILEIA) is increasing access to higher education for refugee and disadvantaged host communities in Jordan and Lebanon. PADILEIA’s education offering consists of blended academic programmes, including short online courses, targeted online learning and classroom-based learning. Its target learners are displaced individuals living in Jordan and Lebanon; however, the project has seen thousands of online learners from around the world also benefit.

Sanctuary Scholarships

Since 2016, King’s has provided Sanctuary Scholarships for students who are asylum seekers or have been granted limited leave to remain and have no access to Student Finance. The scholarships comprise full tuition fee support and help with living costs per academic year of an undergraduate programme. To date, King’s has offered twenty scholarships – eleven in previous years and nine for September 2019.

Children into Citizens Campaign

King’s supports Citizens UK’s Children into Citizens Campaign, which is calling on the Home Office to reduce the application fee for child citizenship from £1012 to cost price. In addition to supporting this campaign, King’s has been instrumental in setting up the Citizenship Payment Plan (administered by EdAid), which provides interest free loans to parents so that they can pay for their children’s citizenship applications and avoid risky and expensive debt.

KCL STAR

King's Student Action for Refugees (STAR) is a student-run organisation that aims to raise awareness of refugee issues and promote the integration of refugees and asylum seekers into society. STAR volunteers work at three programmes for students from refugee backgrounds in London, including homework clubs and an outreach programme focusing on how to apply to university in the UK.