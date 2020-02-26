 
Consultation on a simplified EQA system

We are proposing to move away from a system where #EQA is delivered by a wide range of different organisations to one where EQA is delivered by either Ofqual or, for integrated degree apprenticeships, the Office for Students (OfS).

We would retain our strategic role in EQA oversight, through its EQA framework.  Ofqual and OfS would draw on the expertise of professional or employer-led bodies, for standards where an appropriate body exists, to make sure that end-point assessment remains a reliable and relevant test of occupational competence that meets the needs of employers. 

We would like feedback from everyone involved with apprenticeships to help us identify how the proposed future system could be improved; and identify the impact of the proposal on key groups and operations in order to aid transition planning.

Take the  consultation, including general impact statement and equalities impact statement. Accessible versions can be made available by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The EQA framework has been adapted to reflect these proposed arrangements.

This consultation launched on 27 February 2020.  It will run for 6 weeks, closing on 9 April 2020.  The Institute expects to publish its response to the consultation, along with proposed next steps, in summer 2020.

Take the consultation

