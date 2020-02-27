 
‘Compliments to the chef’ as Borders College students gain vital placement experience

Gaining a placement while studying gives students the opportunity to develop skills specific to their subject or industry of choice as well as the employability skills required for real-life work.

So when an opportunity arose for a number of College students to gain work experience with Peebles Hydro Hotel, they jumped at the chance.

A successful collaboration between Borders College and Peebles Hydro resulted in five level three professional cookery students completing a block placement in the kitchen area.

The students were invited on a lived-in basis at the Hotel, and were paired up with kitchen staff to help produce meals for hotel guests, as well as 300 wedding guests.

From starters to desserts, the students gained vital knowledge in all the culinary areas, helping to prepare a variety of dishes, and the experience was hugely beneficial in terms of learning new cooking techniques and building relationships with staff.

Such was the impression they made, a number of students have now been offered jobs at the Hydro, a great opportunity and exciting prospect for all involved.

Student Zoe Robson commented:

“This was a great opportunity to gain first-hand experience at one of the region’s top hotels. Working with the kitchen staff was a pleasure and we learned a lot from the experience. To be offered jobs at the end of our placements was the icing on the cake.”

Following on from this, Borders College Hospitality students will soon visit the Hydro to gain experience in their area, and a talk from Food and Beverage Manager Colin Grieve will also take place at the College in the near future.

Medalauâ€™r cyfryngau i Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe
Sector News
Mae saith myfyriwr o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau yng ngha
Media medal haul for Gower College Swansea
Sector News
Seven Gower College Swansea students have medalled in the Media and Cr
Coronavirus guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/26/coronavirus-guidance/Coronavir

