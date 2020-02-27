HESA drop out rates

Response from the Universities Minister to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) data out today on student drop out rates.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said:

“With high numbers of students continuing to drop out, this data shows progress is slow from some institutions to tackle the issue. I want universities to step up and take action as we cannot let these students down and let talent go to waste.

“We are empowering students to make more informed choices when it comes to studying after the age of 16. This includes publishing more data than ever before on degree outcomes and teaching quality at universities.”

Record levels of students are going to university, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

While lots of progress has been made to improve access to higher education, students must have the support they need once they get there.

