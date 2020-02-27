 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Universities UK response to UK-EU trade negotiations proposals

Details
Hits: 58
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today, UK Government has set out its position for UK-EU negotiations over future trade agreements, with student mobility and research programmes an important part of the discussions.

Talks with the EU begin on Monday, and Vivienne Stern, Director at Universities UK International, said:

“We are delighted that the UK Government has made it clear that they are seeking full participation to Horizon Europe as part of negotiations. We are cautiously pleased to see the reference to participation in the Erasmus+ programme.

“We regard it as essential that the UK continues to be part of the Horizon Europe Programme – it is the Champions League for research and allows us to work not only with EU partners, but also a range of non-EU countries. Staying part of this programme is in the mutual interest of the UK and EU, and is necessary if the UK is to become a science superpower.

“We are pleased that Erasmus+ is mentioned, but would like a stronger commitment to the programme as negotiations unfold. We believe all parts of the programme benefit the UK and are strongly aligned with the Government’s ambitions for a Global Britain. The benefits of Erasmus+ are broad and clear, creating opportunities for thousands of students from schools, colleges, and universities, as well as helping develop skills demanded by employers and boosting UK businesses and the economy to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds every year.” 

Advertisement

North Wales college and farming charity launch innovative schools competition
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @ColegCambria Llysfasi have announced the start of
Urgent help needed for Londonâ€™s jobless young people: Five key recommendations
Sector News
New report reveals that there is a â€˜Youth Jobs Gapâ€™ between rich a
Chances of jobs in London lower for children from poorer families
Sector News
Letter to the Evening Standard:Dear EditorIt is not surprising to read

You may also be interested in these articles:

North Wales college and farming charity launch innovative schools competition
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @ColegCambria Llysfasi have announced the start of
UK-based eLearning company supports teaching in Shanghai during Coronavirus epidemic
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ who have received funding from @UfiTrust to develop l
Urgent help needed for London’s jobless young people: Five key recommendations
Sector News
New report reveals that there is a ‘Youth Jobs Gap’ between rich a
Chances of jobs in London lower for children from poorer families
Sector News
Letter to the Evening Standard:Dear EditorIt is not surprising to read
‘Compliments to the chef’ as Borders College students gain vital placement experience
Sector News
Gaining a placement while studying gives students the opportunity to d
Medalau’r cyfryngau i Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe
Sector News
Mae saith myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau yng ngha
Media medal haul for Gower College Swansea
Sector News
Seven Gower College Swansea students have medalled in the Media and Cr
External quality assurance of apprenticeships – an expanded role for Ofqual
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education @IFAteched i
Consultation on a simplified EQA system
Sector News
We are proposing to move away from a system where #EQA is delivered by
Consultation launches on external quality assurance reforms
Sector News
A public consultation has been launched today (27 February) on the fut
Levelling up apprenticeships
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/27/levelling-up-apprenticeships/L
Coronavirus guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/26/coronavirus-guidance/Coronavir

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page