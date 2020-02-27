 
UK-based eLearning company supports teaching in Shanghai during Coronavirus epidemic

@FlashAcademy_HQ who have received funding from @UfiTrust to develop language learning software, have recently deployed one of their e-learning solutions in China to support pupils who are no longer allowed to be in school because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The software has been deployed in a number of Shanghai’s schools so that pupils do not miss as much of their education as they otherwise could in these circumstances.

Using FlashAcademy’s e-learning solution, the pupils in isolation can continue learning by using the software provided by the Birmingham (UK) learning technology firm.

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO of Ufi VocTech Trust, who have worked with FlashAcademy® for a number of years said:

Ufi VocTech Trust’s focus is specially on people using technology to do their jobs better, or gain skills and support to do their jobs.While the main beneficiaries here are the pupils, it is worth noting that Flash Academy’s tool is a powerful resource for teachers as it allows them to set assignments, track pupil progress, and monitor usage. We were pleased to hear how this innovative digital tool is reducing stress on teachers in already stressful circumstances.Pupils can learn, and teachers can teach, during this difficult period when they are unsure when normal schooling will resume.’

This is a brilliant example of how technology can connect isolated communities in support of their learning.

Veejay Lingiah, CEO of FlashAcademy, added:

It was fantastic to see the pupils and teachers up and running with FlashAcademy in less than 24 hours, providing teachers in remote locations all over the world with a simple way to set pupil assignments and track progress.” 

Teachers are already reporting back to us that the competitive features, one of which is the live leader boards, are helping to keep pupil engagement and speed of learning high – something that can typically be tricky in distance learning. 

 

