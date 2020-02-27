Chances of jobs in London lower for children from poorer families

Letter to the Evening Standard:

Dear Editor

It is not surprising to read that children from disadvantaged backgrounds are failing to secure jobs in London.

That is why we have increased our educational involvement over recent years and sponsor academies in some of London’s most deprived areas.

We are proud that for two years running the Sutton Trust named us as the leading academy sponsor for the attainment of pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

We promote skills training, helping pupils find the work opportunities that fit their talents.

And this year, Guildhall hosts the second London Careers Festival. It will connect over 120 global businesses with 6,000 students across London, introducing them to career options, apprenticeships and work experience opportunities, fuelling their imaginations and shaping their futures.

Henry Colthurst, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Education Board

