University Centre Newbury part of the plan for top 'European City of the Future'

The Financial Times fDi magazine has recently ranked Newbury amongst Europe's top cities and regions of the future for 2020/21, alongside Paris, Munich and Moscow. The fDi rankings consider the infrastructure, incentives and capabilities of cities and regions for attracting future inward investment.

With many large, multi-national companies and organisations headquartered in West Berkshire and the surrounding area, the development of higher education provision is considered to be a crucial part of Newbury's vision for the future.

University Centre Newbury (UCN) is a partnership between Newbury College, local universities and employers that will provide high-quality education and training that meets business-critical needs and delivers economic growth in the region.

For more information on UCN visit the Open Event at Newbury College 15:30 - 19:30 on 19 May 2020.

