 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprentices Success at SERC’s Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#Apprentices proved they were on the right road at the @S_ERC Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition which took place at the College’s Lisburn Campus recently.

Course Coordinator, Ian McClure said,

“Six Heavy Vehicle Level 2 second year and Level 3 first year Apprentices took part in the competition which tested their skills and abilities across a range of tasks including an airbrake inspection, engine mechanical, engine non-start, wring-up a working lamp, engine measurements for a crank shaft and a piston ring gap, as well as the difference between a wet liner and a dry liner. These are all skills and abilities our apprentices will be faced with at work.

“We have been really impressed with the high standard and commitment shown from our apprentices. We are hoping that at least two of the young men will progress to the Northern Ireland finals and possible the UK finals. Our apprentices have had success at this level previously so we are no strangers to what can be achieved.”

Heavy Vehicles 2 FE

First place went to Russell Welch, from Belfast, a Level 2 second year apprentice with Belfast City Council.

Second place went to JP Macauley from Crumlin, a Level 2 second year apprentice with Grant Commercials

Heavy Vehicles 3 FE

Level 3, first year Philip Bingham, from Dromara, apprentice with Sloan Transport and Level 2, second year Stephen Cairns from Lisburn, apprentice with McCreath Taylor were Joint Third place.

Heavy Vehicles 4 FE

Level 3, first year Josh Fletcher from Saintfield, apprentice with Tony Patterson Sports Grounds and Cormac Quinn, from Belfast, apprentice Belfast City Council also took part in the competition.

Heavy Vehicles 5 FE

Ian concluded, “Congratulations to each young apprentice who took part – this is a tough competition which requires a wealth of diligence and skill. Special thanks to the support staff, technicians and judges that make competitions possible, including Michelle Curran, Sam Simpson, Simon Toman, Basil Colhoun, James Nyamutenha, Tim Crosbie and Ryan Black.”

Advertisement

New digital service for work experience on construction sites
Sector News
@CITB_UK is developing @GoConstructUK a new online service featuring w
Five point plan to overhaul totally dysfunctional careers advice system
Sector News
#InspiringApprentices - Financial disincentive to recommend #apprentic
University Centre Newbury part of the plan for top 'European City of the Future'
Sector News
The Financial Times fDi magazine has recently ranked Newbury amongst E

You may also be interested in these articles:

New digital service for work experience on construction sites
Sector News
@CITB_UK is developing @GoConstructUK a new online service featuring w
Five point plan to overhaul totally dysfunctional careers advice system
Sector News
#InspiringApprentices - Financial disincentive to recommend #apprentic
University Centre Newbury part of the plan for top 'European City of the Future'
Sector News
The Financial Times fDi magazine has recently ranked Newbury amongst E
North Wales college and farming charity launch innovative schools competition
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @ColegCambria Llysfasi have announced the start of
UK-based eLearning company supports teaching in Shanghai during Coronavirus epidemic
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ who have received funding from @UfiTrust to develop l
Urgent help needed for London’s jobless young people: Five key recommendations
Sector News
New report reveals that there is a ‘Youth Jobs Gap’ between rich a
Chances of jobs in London lower for children from poorer families
Sector News
Letter to the Evening Standard:Dear EditorIt is not surprising to read
School admissions: how to make the system fairer for all
Sector News
The report, published today by the Sutton Trust, shows rich and poor f
HESA drop out rates
Sector News
Response from the Universities Minister to the Higher Education Statis
Universities UK response to UK-EU trade negotiations proposals
Sector News
Today, UK Government has set out its position for UK-EU negotiations o
Medalau’r cyfryngau i Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe
Sector News
Mae saith myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau yng ngha
Media medal haul for Gower College Swansea
Sector News
Seven Gower College Swansea students have medalled in the Media and Cr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page