 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Golden opportunity for government to reverse decline in adult learning

Details
Hits: 216
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK

Greater financial support for #Microcredentials would supercharge #LifelongLearning

The continuing decline in adult learning could be halted through greater access to financial support when studying shorter courses, according to Universities UK (UUK).

To be eligible for financial support for higher education, currently learners must commit in advance to a qualification and take on at least 25% of the work of a full-time student. Committing to this before being able to explore whether a course is right for them or whether they can balance it with their lives, can be hugely off-putting for many.

It effectively prevents them from gradually building up their qualifications over time, despite the fact a ‘bitesize’ approach to studying may suit them better.

Ahead of the upcoming Budget, UUK has written to ministers to highlight how positive action could be taken to break down these financial barriers deterring adult leaners from study, in turn encouraging more people to pursue these opportunities.

UUK believes government has a golden opportunity to explore how greater financial support for students studying shorter courses would work, through the targeted funding of a pilot scheme for communities identified as having skills shortages. This pilot scheme would be a crucial first step in more radical longer-term change to benefit all adult learners, those who have not yet had a chance to access higher education or those who want to upskill or reskill.

In its letter sent to government, UUK sets out how funding for a regional pilot scheme could provide second chances to pursue higher level education, including for those in work, with caring responsibilities and with disabilities.

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, explained why developing a new approach would support adult learners and boost local economies:

“We know this government is committed to investment in regional economies and to helping people of all ages and backgrounds to reskill and retrain. Universities have an important role to play in that, but the current system counts against many would-be learners by restricting access to the financial support they need to develop their skills.

“There should be more than one accepted path to progress in higher education, to recognise that aspiring students of all ages have different circumstances and different needs. 

“It is time for universities and government to work together on bold new ideas to resolve the long-term skills challenges of our changing economy. Breaking down barriers to studying shorter courses would not only help students to build-up qualifications over time but boost productivity across diverse regions, target local skills needs and support economic and social regeneration.”

Advertisement

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The â€˜Kerovkaâ€™ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery

UUK research shows the top three reasons for not choosing to enrol in part-time study were:

  1. Not being able to afford tuition fees (44%)
  2. Not being able to afford the cost of living while studying (42%), and
  3. The course not being flexible enough to fit alongside other life commitments (26%)

Since 2012/13, English higher education students have only been eligible for income-contingent loans if studying at an intensity of 25 per cent or greater of a full-time equivalent course and are following a full course for a specified qualification.

The independent post-18 review of education and funding shows this has been a main factor in the decline of part-time adult learners. Participation in adult learning is at a 23-year low, with four million 'lost learners' since 2010 according to analysis from the Learning and Work Institute.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The ‘Kerovka’ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
SERC Lecturer Takes Leadership Role at NATECLA
Sector News
@S_ERC South Eastern Regional College (SERC) English Language Lecturer
Which Skills Are The Best For Increasing Your Salary? #Agile and #Ruby are top 5 skills for earning potential
Sector News
A study by Totally Money @TotallyMoneyhas looked into the best skills
OU Law students are the first UK students to develop legal bots with Josef
Sector News
The Open University’s Open Justice Centre has become the first unive
Creating a culture of good behaviour
Sector News
Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery
England Colleges teams relish international football opportunity in Rome
Sector News
@AoC_Sport The England Colleges squads are back on home soil after a w
Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure
Sector News
Pupils from a number of schools recently donned their wellies and wate
NEU joins civil society groups in demanding social and environmental protection in EU-UK trade deal
Sector News
Following the publication of the UK’s negotiation objectives this we
Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work
Sector News
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC stu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page