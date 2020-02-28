 
SERC Lecturer Takes Leadership Role at NATECLA

Details
Hits: 131
Tom Le Seelleur
@S_ERC South Eastern Regional College (SERC) English Language Lecturer Tom Le Seelleur, has taken the role of interim leader for the Island of Ireland (IOI) branch of the National Association for Teaching English and Other Community Languages to Adults (NATECLA). NATECLA is the national forum and professional organisation for ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teachers.

Speaking of his career that has led to this point, Tom said “I have attended many conferences relating to English language teaching which has complemented my expertise in this area. In addition, in the United Arab Emirates, I was an active member of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Arabia and led a national campaign to create a reading culture with workshops, conferences, a roadshow and magazine.”  

He added “The leadership role with NATECLA, is shared with two others - Arthur McKeown from Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre and Ligia Parizzi who is Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme Co-ordinator for NI. We’ll be working to establish the organisation with a view of providing an opportunity for ESOL professionals from across the whole of the island of Ireland to engage in high quality, stimulating CPD opportunities and to meet with like-minded professionals.”

NATECLA’s first event will be hosted on February 28 in SERC’s Lisburn Campus.  

