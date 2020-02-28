https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/28/creating-a-culture-of-good-behaviour/

Creating a culture of good behaviour Posted by: Media Officer, Posted on: 28 February 2020 - Categories: Behaviour

Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements on the behaviour hubs programme. The programme will be backed by £10 million funding and will include an application process to recruit the first cohort of exemplary lead schools to provide support to other schools.

The announcement was covered by the Telegraph and the Sun. The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was also interviewed on BBC 5 Live, LBC and TalkRadio, whilst the Schools Minister Nick Gibb appeared on BBC Breakfast and Sky to talk about the announcement.

The programme will be led by a taskforce of current and former headteachers and school leaders with vast experience in implementing successful behaviour management practices in primary, secondary, special and alternative provision settings.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Pupils learn best in an environment where there are no excuses for bad behaviour and high expectations are set for all pupils. Poor discipline disrupts lessons, holds children back and has a profound effect on teachers. All over the country we see examples of schools with great behaviour cultures achieving incredible things for their pupils – as we level up standards in our schools, I want that to be the norm. That’s why we are determined to give all schools the tools they need to improve behaviour by making sure that they can learn from the best.

