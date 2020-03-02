 
Revamped admin course aims to meet surge in demand for business support staff

Details
A NEW-LOOK business course is aiming to meet huge demand in the administrative and event management sector.

And one former Coleg Cambria student is already reaping the rewards after swapping a job packing firelighters for a new role with Aura, a not-for-profit organisation managing leisure facilities and libraries in Flintshire.

Charlotte Griffiths is one of many learners to have completed the Business Administration course at Cambria’s Deeside site – including a work placement at a law firm in Palma, Majorca.

The Level 3 qualification has been renamed Business Support Services, with more of an emphasis on modern practices that will meet the needs of industry, but the emphasis is very much on matching academic and vocational delivery with required skills.

Suzanne Barnes, Deputy Director for Business, Business Support Services, Sport and Uniformed Public Services, encouraged those interested in a career in the growing sector to attend an open event at Deeside on March 4. 

“The course has been very popular and is tailored to ensure our learners leave the college job-ready,” said Ms Barnes.

“We have renamed it to reflect changes, including the wide range of careers available, from personal and executive assistants to office and HR managers, recruiters and more.

“At our Deeside Job Shop alone they have received 25 vacancies for positions that students completing the Business Support Services course would be qualified for, so it’s a big USP.”

A new report by global recruitment giant Robert Half (RHI) confirmed demand is high.

A spokesperson for RHI added: “The number of administration jobs in the UK is going up which, in turn, signifies good future job prospects for administrative assistant roles at all levels.

“The global productivity crisis and talent shortage has led to a new focus on the development, support and retention of employees, all of which fall to HR and administration teams.”

With the current cohort of Business Support Services learners preparing to spend time in Cyprus on work experience this summer, Charlotte says applying to join the college was one of the best decisions she’s made.

“After I left school, I went to sixth form and didn’t enjoy it, so I got a job in a factory operating packing machines for fire lighters on minimum wage,” she said.

“I worked 12-hour nights and 12-hour days for 60 hours a week for five years, and eventually I decided to get out and do something with my life - I wanted a career and not just a job.”

Charlotte completed the business course and later a part-time Association of Accountancy Technicians (AAT) qualification at Cambria Business School in Northop before applying for an apprenticeship in the finance department at Aura.

“I was so pleased to get a second interview and, on my last day of work placement in Palma was told I had been successful.

“This is how my life changed within nine months, from working nights on a production line to gaining employment in accounts. I am so glad I took the chance.”

