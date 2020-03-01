Bristol Medical School first in UK to adopt new BMA charter to address racial harassment

The charter, launched earlier this month by the British Medical Association following an Equality and Human Rights Commission report, sets out clear standards that medical schools need to follow to prevent racial harassment including providing support and training as well as how to respond when poor behaviour is seen or experienced.

In adopting the charter, the Bristol Medical School has committed to:

Supporting individuals to speak out

Ensuring robust processes for reporting and handling complaints

Mainstreaming equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) across the learning environment

Addressing racial harassment on work placements

Professor Ashley Blom, Head of Bristol Medical School, who signed the Charter on behalf of the University, said: "As the future of the medical profession, we want our students to study in a rewarding and inclusive environment where they can flourish while they train to become doctors.

“In adopting this Charter we have committed to improving diversity and building inclusion for all medical students so they can become the very best doctor that they aspire to be.”

The full charter can be viewed here.

