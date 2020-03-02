 
Barnsley College Sport students recreate the Olympics

Barnsley College Sport students have organised and officiated their own athletics festival where primary school pupils visited the College to take part in a tournament.

The sessions, held at the College’s Sports Academy, introduced pupils from High View Primary School, Kexborough Primary School, Wellgate Primary School, Sandhills Community Primary School, Wombwell Park Street Primary School, Hoyland Springwood Primary School and Athersley South Primary School to sports including relay, long jump, javelin, boccia and other team games.

The sessions were arranged by Level 3 Sport students as part of their course which requires them to plan, prepare and deliver coaching sessions.

Bradley Stratton, a Level 3 Sport student, said:

“We created this event to find the best school athletically and develop their skills further. The skills we developed will help us to organise sporting events in our future careers.”

Amanda Sowerby, Physical Activity and Sport Co-ordinator at College, added:

“The students were so understanding of individual needs and made sure that every pupil had a positive experience. The event will help students to develop their team work, communication, organisation and co-operation skills.”

