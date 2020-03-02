Ongoing Success for Newtown College's Elin Orrells

Agriculture student Elin Orrells was the recent recipient of the School of Catering, Hospitality and Agriculture @NPTCGroup Vocational Excellence Bursary Award 2020.

Elin, a student on Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture at Newtown College was recognised for the Bursary at the Student Recognition Award Ceremony in Neath. The award follows a series of success for Elin having also recently won the College Young Learner Under 26 years at the Lantra Cymru Awards.

Elin, aged 19, from Abermule in Montgomery, Powys works hard in and out of college helping to run the 1,200-acre family farm. Elin’s support in the family business has also contributed in the past to being awarded the Waitrose Lamb producer of the year. This formula for success comes from a true passion for farming and commitment to hard work.

NPTC Group of Colleges Head Of School: Catering, Hospitability and Agriculture, Sue Lloyd Jones said:

“Elin is a student of great potential, one that has shown immense enthusiasm and passion for the agricultural industry and has grasped every opportunity open to her. Elin is very organised and passionate about the industry and the role of the YFC movement within Agriculture. Elin has an excellent understanding of Beef and Sheep systems and the opportunities and challenges that will occur in the future.”

Elin’s interest spreads from helping with the day to day running of a farm to a keen interest in her love for the Australian Kelpie. Elin is a member of ‘The Working Kelpie Council of Australia’ and has developed her own website, bred and sold her pure ‘Trefaldwyn’ working Kelpie puppies as far north as Nairn and Kelso in Scotland to Penzance in the South. She has also recently featured on the S4C programme ‘Ffermio’ with her dogs, explaining why they were perfect for the farm.

In addition to Elin’s passion on the farm, she has been an active member of the Young Farmers Movement having done a stint as Secretary of the Youth Forum committee before successfully moving to the role of chair in 2018 – 2019. During this time, Elin has effectively managed to grow the attendance at the Youth Forum meetings and has regularly represented the young members as well as present at the county meetings and events.

Agriculture Lecturer Martin Watkin said: “Elin is such a great ambassador for young farmers and her interest and dedication in farming are evident. I am sure her success in the world of agriculture will continue to be demonstrated.”

