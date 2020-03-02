 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College’s Open Day Visit leads to Student Broadcasts Opportunity with @BBC

Details
Hits: 70
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A visit to S_ERC’s Open Day has led Cormac McConvey, Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Media student and presenter on Lisburn’s 98FM and Bangor FM, to national airwaves through the BBC’s Under 25 Season where the young aspiring broadcaster co-hosted a show on BBC Radio Ulster along with veteran broadcaster, Kerry McLean recently.

Speaking about the opportunity Cormac said, “The experience was amazing. I had so much fun working with everyone at the BBC and especially Kerry McLean, who really helped me throughout the show.

He added, “I have a lot of goals in place for 2020 and the near future, and one is to be broadcasting on a commercial station in Northern Ireland. Things are looking positive that this goal might be a reality within the next year or so.

Speaking of his course at SERC and radio opportunities through the College, Cormac said, “My course has been fantastic and has really helped develop my radio skills. It has also taught me very useful skills that are applicable to TV and film which could help me out in the future. SERC and the stations in Bangor and Lisburn are helping me grow into my dream career.”

Bangor FM Manager Paul Cromie spoke of the upcoming radio star, "Cormac first visited the Bangor FM studio during last year's March Open Day at SERC and his enthusiasm for radio impressed me from that very first meeting.

He added, "When BBC Radio Ulster approached SERC to find suitable candidates for their Under 25 Season, Cormac was an obvious choice. His commitment to his studies and his two weekly shows on Bangor FM and Lisburn's 98FM are a clear sign that he has a very promising future in the media industry.

"The experience he has gained during his first year as a Media student clearly demonstrates how we can provide our students with live broadcasting experience and industry standard training which can lead to opportunities on national radio."

Advertisement

The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education
Sector News
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it
Building College Gets Behind National Awareness Campaigns
Sector News
This week, Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is getting behind two
Promoting a love of cooking enables students to gain important life skills
Sector News
Derby special school launches cooking classes with mainstream primary

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education
Sector News
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it
Building College Gets Behind National Awareness Campaigns
Sector News
This week, Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is getting behind two
Promoting a love of cooking enables students to gain important life skills
Sector News
Derby special school launches cooking classes with mainstream primary
Nigel Huddleston Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference speech
Sector News
@HuddlestonNigel Sports Minister's speech to the @YouthSportTrust #YST
Strategic Equality Plan 2020-2024
Sector News
I am delighted to be invited to launch the consultation for our new St
Derby Apprentices Gear Up for National Hair Competition Final
Sector News
#ConceptHairAOY20 - Two @DerbyCollege #apprentices have secured their
Students graduate from unique employability programme for care sector
Sector News
A new group of young people in Birmingham have graduated from #OurFutu
Cynllun Cydraddoldeb Strategol 2020-2024
Sector News
Rwyf yn falch iawn fy mod i wedi fy ngwahodd i lansio’r ymgynghoriad
Predicted grades could become a thing of the past
Sector News
Students at ​@TheStudentRoom respond to the @OfficeStudents proposal
Ongoing Success for Newtown College's Elin Orrells
Sector News
Agriculture student Elin Orrells was the recent recipient of the Schoo
St. Modwen to invest 1% of cash profits annually into education partnerships
Sector News
Meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals #SDGs Expert property
Barnsley College Sport students recreate the Olympics
Sector News
Barnsley College Sport students have organised and officiated their ow

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page