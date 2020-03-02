 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Making the most of assessment expertise in End Point Assessment

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Paul Byrne, Chief Executive at CABWI

@CABWI_AB is a long-established awarding organisation #AO that also became an end point assessment organisation #EPAO in 2018 and started delivering end point assessment #EPA in May 2019. We felt with our expertise in assessment and focus on a niche sector (the water industry), we were extremely well placed to provide EPA.

One thing that we struggled with initially in our preparation, was the interpretation of the assessment plan for the standard that we were going to deliver.  While the assessment plan set out the constituent parts that made up the overall assessment, it provided little detail of the content, duration or execution of the different assessment methods. In looking at other assessment plans, this appears to be a recurring factor. The most common method employed in an assessment plan is a knowledge test. Essentially, this is a multiple-choice examination. In a lot of cases, no guidance is provided on the number of questions or duration of the test so, if you have multiple EPAOs working with the same standard, somebody could develop a test with 50 questions and somebody else could develop a test with 30 questions. Despite this, the same weighting would apply to the result.

As an AO and therefore an ‘expert’ in assessment, it was relatively easy for us to build robust and effective assessments that we knew would thoroughly test against the standard.  However, for EPAOs that are not AOs, I wonder how easy it is for them to interpret the assessment plans and build the assessments?

The Trailblazer groups do a great job of developing the standards and the associated assessment plans, but I do wish that EPAOs who are also AOs were not held at arm’s length from being involved.  I appreciate the potential for collusion and conflict of interest, but there is a wealth of experience in assessment setting in AOs that is not being used.

Although regulated qualifications are now allowed to be included in a standard, I continue to see a reluctance to use them – even though this would be a great way of assessing the apprentice throughout their journey.  If a qualification was included, it would reduce the time spent on EPA and avoid issues around attempting to assess too much in a short period of time.  I know of one standard where a nationally-recognised qualification could very usefully have been included but it was resisted and now there is struggle to come up with a robust assessment plan that covers all of the knowledge of the standard.

Advertisement

Derby Apprentices Gear Up for National Hair Competition Final
Sector News
#ConceptHairAOY20 - Two @DerbyCollege #apprentices have secured their
Students graduate from unique employability programme for care sector
Sector News
A new group of young people in Birmingham have graduated from #OurFutu
Cynllun Cydraddoldeb Strategol 2020-2024
Sector News
Rwyf yn falch iawn fy mod i wedi fy ngwahodd i lansioâ€™r ymgynghoriad

AOs have so much to offer in the development of assessment plans and their constituent parts and, with the right controls in place, I see no reason why we should not be involved in this important aspect of the apprentice’s journey.

Paul Byrne, Chief Executive at CABWI

Paul is Chief Operating Officer of CABWI Awarding Body, responsible for the day to day running of all aspects of the business. CABWI is a small awarding organisation providing vocational qualifications to the water and utilities industry, with a clear focus on the engineering sector, that has its own challenges.

This blog originally appeared in EPA Weekly, published by the Federation of Awarding Bodies. Find our more and subscribe here.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Derby Apprentices Gear Up for National Hair Competition Final
Sector News
#ConceptHairAOY20 - Two @DerbyCollege #apprentices have secured their
Students graduate from unique employability programme for care sector
Sector News
A new group of young people in Birmingham have graduated from #OurFutu
Cynllun Cydraddoldeb Strategol 2020-2024
Sector News
Rwyf yn falch iawn fy mod i wedi fy ngwahodd i lansio’r ymgynghoriad
Predicted grades could become a thing of the past
Sector News
Students at ​@TheStudentRoom respond to the @OfficeStudents proposal
Ongoing Success for Newtown College's Elin Orrells
Sector News
Agriculture student Elin Orrells was the recent recipient of the Schoo
Cut National Insurance to help older jobseekers get hired
Sector News
#100YearLife @AIGinsurance - National Insurance rates should be cut fo
Bristol Medical School first in UK to adopt new BMA charter to address racial harassment
Sector News
The charter, launched earlier this month by the British Medical Associ
St. Modwen to invest 1% of cash profits annually into education partnerships
Sector News
Meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals #SDGs Expert property
Barnsley College Sport students recreate the Olympics
Sector News
Barnsley College Sport students have organised and officiated their ow
Revamped admin course aims to meet surge in demand for business support staff
Sector News
A NEW-LOOK business course is aiming to meet huge demand in the admini
Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher short
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

The Student Room
The Student Room has published a new article: Predicted grades could become a thing of the past 1 hour 36 minutes ago
Fay McFarlane
Fay McFarlane has published a new article: How can internships help young adults integrate into the employment world? 2 hours 21 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Ongoing Success for Newtown College's Elin Orrells 2 hours 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page