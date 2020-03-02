 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

Details
Hits: 106
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Teaching and training staff at @BarnsleyCollege have been welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training @SocietyET thanks to a new Corporate Partnership. The partnership marks an exciting collaboration between the organisations offering a valuable range of professional development opportunities for college staff.

Announcing the partnership, Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Barnsley College, said:

“We are proud to have become a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training, which is very much aligned with our strategic vision of transforming lives. The investment we make in SET supports the development of our teaching staff to deliver the highest quality provision for our students, supporting their aspirations to reach their full potential and benefiting our local communities.”

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

 “Everyone at SET is delighted to welcome Barnsley College as a Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner. This announcement signals the College’s commitment to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its students.

“Our partnership provides Barnsley College’s teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

As SET members, Barnsley College staff will enjoy benefits including:

  • the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS
  • access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education
  • access to SET’s online research library
  • being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers
  • receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training
  • entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET), or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

The Society for Education and Training, part of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

Advertisement

The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education
Sector News
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it
Building College Gets Behind National Awareness Campaigns
Sector News
This week, Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is getting behind two
Promoting a love of cooking enables students to gain important life skills
Sector News
Derby special school launches cooking classes with mainstream primary

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education
Sector News
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it
Building College Gets Behind National Awareness Campaigns
Sector News
This week, Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is getting behind two
Promoting a love of cooking enables students to gain important life skills
Sector News
Derby special school launches cooking classes with mainstream primary
My advice to young people wanting to join the engineering industry
Sector News
#NCW2020 - James Sopwith @adigroupltd Shares His Engineering JourneyWi
Nigel Huddleston Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference speech
Sector News
@HuddlestonNigel Sports Minister's speech to the @YouthSportTrust #YST
Barnsley College is launching two new free courses to give young people a fresh start
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is launching two new free courses in Hoyland for youn
New Go Construct service for local work experience on construction sites
Sector News
@CITB_UK is developing a new online service featuring work experience
Fareham College launches cutting-edge academy for barbering
Sector News
@FarehamCollege has added to its portfolio of specialist technical and
UCU urges Michelle Donelan to back students’ call for universities to do more to end strikes
Sector News
@ucu has written to Universities Minister @michelledonelan to back stu
Strategic Equality Plan 2020-2024
Sector News
I am delighted to be invited to launch the consultation for our new St
Students graduate from unique employability programme for care sector
Sector News
A new group of young people in Birmingham have graduated from #OurFutu
Cynllun Cydraddoldeb Strategol 2020-2024
Sector News
Rwyf yn falch iawn fy mod i wedi fy ngwahodd i lansio’r ymgynghoriad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page