Barnsley College becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Teaching and training staff at @BarnsleyCollege have been welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training @SocietyET thanks to a new Corporate Partnership. The partnership marks an exciting collaboration between the organisations offering a valuable range of professional development opportunities for college staff.

Announcing the partnership, Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Barnsley College, said:

“We are proud to have become a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training, which is very much aligned with our strategic vision of transforming lives. The investment we make in SET supports the development of our teaching staff to deliver the highest quality provision for our students, supporting their aspirations to reach their full potential and benefiting our local communities.”

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“Everyone at SET is delighted to welcome Barnsley College as a Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner. This announcement signals the College’s commitment to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its students.

“Our partnership provides Barnsley College’s teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

As SET members, Barnsley College staff will enjoy benefits including:

the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS

access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education

access to SET’s online research library

being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers

receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training

entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET), or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

The Society for Education and Training, part of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it Sector News This week, Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is getting behind two Sector News Derby special school launches cooking classes with mainstream primary