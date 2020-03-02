Fareham College launches cutting-edge academy for barbering

@FarehamCollege has added to its portfolio of specialist technical and professional training facilities with the launch of The Academy Barbering along with a revamp of its salon The Academy Hair and Beauty.

Following changing consumer demands in the hair and beauty sector, the academies represent how the college is evolving to meet the changing skill requirements of industry.

Thank you to all who attended the launch of The Academy Barbering and The Academy Hair & Beauty. Our guests heard from barbering industry experts and experienced the new facilities – with students giving demonstrations of their skills in the Barbering and Hair & Beauty salons. pic.twitter.com/WN3ffSc7kk — Fareham College (@FarehamCollege) February 27, 2020

The Academy Barbering at Fareham College was launched on the evening of Wednesday 26 February 2020 when special guests, local businesses, clients, students and staff heard from barbering industry experts and experienced the new facilities, with students giving demonstrations of their skills on live models in the Barbers and the Hair and Beauty salon.

The introduction of The Academy Barbering will deliver courses which have been specifically designed from within the industry to meet the skills requirements of barber businesses. The Academy will support learners who are interested in becoming a barber through to building advanced skills for those who are already well established.

The event also marked the rebranding of the College’s Salon 141 to The Academy Hair and Beauty. Already recognised as an established and successful training area, the Academy Hair and Beauty is now housed in a new location at the College and continues to blend high quality training with a commercial offering.

The credentials of The Academy Barbering are supported by associated industry experts including Lloyd Hughes, Barbering lecturer at the College and Ian Harrold, VIP guest at the launch.

men-ü Creative Director Lloyd Hughes lectures on the courses, he is one of the country’s leading educators and experts in men’s hairdressing and shaving qualified with 30 years’ experience in the men’s industry. Lloyd delivers all of his Habia CPD approved classes with his unique skills, style and in-depth knowledge, sharing with students an unparalleled understanding of the men’s market unique to Lloyd and men-ü.

VIP guest Ian Harrold, is the founder of Attitude Men’s Hair and one of the international ‘All Star’ team members, a privileged and much sought after position taking him all over the world participating in the American Crew runway hair shows. Ian was the first ‘All Star’ in the company’s 15-year history to bring the award out of the USA and into the UK.

Fareham College’s vocational training facilities have seen unprecedented levels of success in recent years, contributing to the College’s growing reputation for delivering industry-led, bespoke training from state-of-the-art facilities.

Andrew Kaye, Principal and Chief Executive of Fareham College said:

“With the anticipated introduction of T Levels in September 2020, Fareham College is continually developing its courses and facilities to reflect industry demand. It is our priority as a further education provider to prepare our students for the world of work whilst meeting the skills requirements of business. The Academy Barbering and The Academy Hair and Beauty will undoubtedly make an important contribution to this.”

Christian Allen-Kotze, Faculty Director, Creative Industries at Fareham College said:

“Our barbering, hair and beauty courses are taught in contemporary, spacious training salons, fully outfitted with the latest equipment and professional product ranges. Our students benefit from this commercial learning environment along with outstanding industry input, and we are proud to be supplying the hair and beauty industries with the next generation of talent as a result.”

The Academy Barbering and The Academy Hair and Beauty are open for applications for a range of barbering, hairdressing and beauty courses, Apprenticeships and training programmes.

Pictured L to R:

Greg Kitchin – Curriculum Area Manager for Media and Performing Arts

Andrew Kaye – Principal and Chief Executive

Kim Rossie – Curriculum Area Manager for Hair and Beauty

Tracey Dickinson – The Academy Hair and Beauty Commercial Salon Manager

Chantelle Clarke – Stylist

Taylor Hoile – Stylist

Christian Allen-Kotze – Faculty Director for the Creative Industries.