Futures are looking for Apprentice Employer of the Year

Details
It’s no secret we love apprenticeships and apprentices, which is why we’re so excited to be sponsoring Apprentice Employer of the Year Award at both the Nottingham Post Business Awards and the DerbyshireLive Business Awards!

We work with both businesses and individuals when it comes to apprenticeships, so we know how much of an impact apprentices have, whether new employed or through developing existing staff. We want to celebrate the role they play in the success and ambition of so many businesses in both Nottingham and Derby, and sponsoring awards like these is a chance to recognize and celebrate businesses who are leading at this.

However, it’s not just about having an apprentice, we’re looking for an employer that challenges and excites their apprentices, and encourages them to grow. We can’t wait to meet all those shortlisted and have an evening of recognizing the best of business in the area.

